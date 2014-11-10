5 of the best finishing powders

10 November 2014
Keep your makeup in place and shine at bay with our top 5 finishing powders

Everyone needs a finishing powder in their makeup line up but stellar fixing power without a cakey finish is hard to come across. These 5 will keep you looking flawless...

Best for a radiant glow: Aveda Inner Light Loose Mineral Powder , £23

Best for acne-prone skin: Laura Mercier Mineral Finishing Powder , £26

Best for dry skin: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish , £33

Best for a matte finish: Chanel Natural Finish Loose Powder , £36

Best on-the-go option: Mac Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder , £20.50

MORE GLOSS: 10 best concealers

 


