A multi-tasking product saves both time and makeup bag space. Whether on-the-go or on holiday, a two-in-one lip and cheek stain is the easiest way to give your makeup a pretty pick me up. These are our five favourites...

Best all-rounder: BECCA Beach Tint in Watermelon , £20

Best for a dewy finish: Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge , £19

Best for pale skin: Aerin Multi Color for Lips , £30

Best budget option: Kiko Glow Touch Lips & Cheek , £4

Best for easy application: NARS Multiples , £30

