5 of the best primers to invest in right now

A primer is like a pair of great pants: they hide any lumps or bumps while also creating the perfect foundation for anything that goes on top. How should you go about finding your perfect match of Spanx for the skin? With a primer out there to suit all kinds of skin types, here are 5 great performing picks that carry our tried and tested seals of approval. Whether you have dry or oily skin, are looking for a radiance boost or are hoping to disguise visible pores, adding this extra layer to your beauty regimes could make all the difference when it comes to perfectly prepping skin and making sure your makeup lasts from dusk till dawn. For anti-ageing...

Origins Original Skin Renewal Serum, £32 Although first and foremost a skin serum, this multi-purpose skin saviour also works as a clever primer on the side. Suitable for a range of different skin types, it works particularly well for twenty-something skin suffering the effects of stress and pollution thanks to conditioning Persian Silk Tree, Chestnut Seed Extract and Willowherb, while also beautifully melting into skin to create a soft, supple base for your makeup. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Quarter life crisis? Here’s how to get through it For oily skin...

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Mattifying Primer, £7.99 If you suffer from a shiny T-zone, then this is the ideal primer for helping tackle it head on. With a shine-sapping formula that doesn’t leave skin tight, taught or overly dry, it leaves skin matte, prepped and polished, plus it's great value for money too. Buy online . For radiance...

YSL Touche Éclat Blur Primer, £29.50 With tiny flecks of gold glitter dispersed in this luxuriously formulated primer, this particular skin perfector comes as an effective pick-me-up for complexions that are feeling a bit under-the-weather. A brightening gel-fluid hybrid that softly diffuses fine lines and restores luminosity, it noticeably refines skin texture to leave it so silky, it’s sure to become a permanent fixture in your makeup bag no matter the season. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Amelia Freer’s favourite foods that make you glow from within For addressing pores...

NARS Pore Refining Primer, £26 Oil-free with an intelligent formulation to help re-balance skin’s moisture levels, this particular pick provides the finish of a primer, but the texture of a moisturiser for a lighter alternative to its more heavy duty counterparts. The best primer for those on the lookout for a base that offers shine control and hydration in equal parts, it also minimises and blurs pores without clogging them - talk about hard-working. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: The best foundations for darker skin tones For dry skin...

Cover FX Illuminating Primer, £29 Healthy looking skin in a bottle, this glow-boosting primer will soon become your secret weapon for feigning the type of dewy skin that almost looks lit from within. Plumping and rejuvenating, it suits dry to normal skin types to a T, expertly enhancing and moisturising dull looking complexions in one fell swoop. Buy online . Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @ayesha_muttu .