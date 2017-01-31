5 top makeup artists reveal their top budget beauty buys

Ayesha Muttucumaru 31 January 2017
budget-buys

What chic yet cheap makeup and beauty buys do the pros swear by? We asked some of the country’s top makeup artists to reveal the beauty products under £10 that they couldn’t live without

High quality with a not-so-high price tag - it’s the stuff of beauty bargain dreams. And who better to advise on which budget beauties provide most bang for your buck, than the country’s top makeup artists? After Val Garland told us at London Fashion Week  that her kit bag never goes without her trusty tube of Lanolips (its multitasking moxy is seriously impressive!), we wondered what other bank balance-friendly products had also secured a permanent place in the kit bags of those in-the-know. Providing high end results at a high street cost, these are the penny-saving products the experts couldn’t do without.

Mary Greenwell

“I love the amazing Bourjois Smoky Eye Stories , £7.99. Each has 4 colours inside - 1 shimmery one and 3 other very workable colours. I could quite easily take them with me to a red carpet event and feel really secure. The texture is fantastic and they’re very blendable - not too shimmery and not too matte and are as good as any one I know. My personal favourite is Upside Brown.”

Lee Pycroft

“My top beauty pick is Barely Cosmetics Definer Sponge Hard. It’s £9.99 and available from BeautyMart . Due to its unique angles, it can be used to help define eyeshadow shapes and liners but also contour and highlight the face. It is latex and odour free and being black in colour ensures it doesn’t ever look stained! The rounded side of the sponge can be used to apply cream products to the skin too - it’s a great multitasking gem!”

MORE GLOSS: The best high street foundations under £20

Michael Ashton

“When it comes to making sure lashes stay the distance, there isn’t a better lash glue out there than Duo Eyelash Adhesive in Black , £9.99. The best thing about the glue being black is it helps to blend false lashes into the natural lash line. Plus, it also dries matte which makes it more seamless.”

MORE GLOSS: Budget but Brilliant - eyelash curlers

Arabella Preston

“My top high street buy would have to be Real Techniques brushes, in particular the pink Stippling Brush , £11.99 - it's what I use to apply cream blush. They are brilliant quality for the price and really hard working.”

Caroline Barnes

“The new Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Moisturiser , £5.99, is really great. Body cream can sometimes be a bit laborious, (especially when you have to stand around until your skin dries!); this though is really light and nourishing. I use it quickly in the studio to spray models with - it’s like an airbrush of moisture to the skin.

“I also really like KIKO cream Long Lasting Stick Eyeshadows , £6.90. They are amazing and come in really lovely shades, from dark chocolate to Chanel-type pewter colours. They’re brilliant.”

Looking for more money-saving ideas? Check out our  Budget Beauty column here .

