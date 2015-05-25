The 5 red lipsticks you need to buy this summer

Rarely a look that falls out of fashion, a punchy red pout was seen to take centre stage at a number of different catwalks this SS15 - with those such as Burberry Prorsum, Zac Posen and Dolce and Gabbana all opting for bold lips and fresh, summer skin. From crimson-hued pouts to lashings of blood-red colour, these simple, chic and easy to achieve looks are definitely one trend we’ll be taking from the runway into reality. Here are our top tips on how to rock it in five different ways. The Understated Stain

Seen at: Topshop Unique Inspiration: ‘Just been kissed’ The look: Head makeup artist Hannah Murray gave Topshop models an effortless-cool look by patting on a highly pigmented Topshop ombre lip balm, followed by a Topshop Lipstick, which was then smudged with fingers to give a “diffused, back of the bus” style quality. Undone but pretty, this is a the perfect daytime do for when a perfect pout is just a little too much. Achieve at-home: Topshop Beauty Lip Ombre in Baffle, £9, buy online , Topshop Beauty Lipstick in Temptation, £8, buy online .

The English Rose

Seen at: Burberry Prorsum Inspiration: ‘The birds and the bees’ The look: Makeup maestro Wendy Rowe sought to make the Burberry beauties appear as if they’d spent “all summer in the garden” with gorgeous glowing skin and brilliantly bold lips. A deep, red rose Burberry lipstick was applied with a brush and then blotted over with a tissue to create a modern take on a muted, matte finish - "that's what makes this look Burberry," said Wendy. Pretty and powerful, this look is the perfect example of how accessorizing with an item of makeup can work to a daring and dramatic effect. Achieve at-home: Burberry Kisses Lipstick Ruby, £25, buy online .

The Glossy Glow

Seen at: Antonio Berardi Inspiration: ‘Roxy music album covers and Jerry Hall’ The Look: Val Garland and her team of makeup magicians created a luscious red lip at Antonio Berardi that looked good enough to eat. Each model was given a bespoke colour ranging from bright watermelon to brooding burgundy, which was then given a lick of clear Mac Lipglass to deliver an uber high-shine, “cellophane-eque” finish. Achieve at-home: MAC Pro Pigment, £17, buy online , MAC Lipglass in Clear, £14.50, buy online .

The Vampy Vino

Seen at: Dolce & Gabbana Inspiration: ‘The Spanish Invasion of Sicily’ The Look: Industry legend Pat McGrath transformed models into latino-beauties with sultry, sumptuous red-wine lips. Different colours of cream lipstick were first applied before finally finishing with a touch of matte formula lippy on the cupid’s bow and at the centre of the lips to leave a romantic and baroque style beauty. Achieve at-home: Dolce & Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick, £25.50, in Amethyst and Ultra, buy online , and Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Matte Lipstick, £26.50, in Dolce Desire, buy online .

Seen at: Zac Posen Inspiration: ‘The sleek, strong modern business-woman’ The Look: Makeup artist Kabuki created a fresh and flawless look at Zac Posen by pairing glowing, dewy skin with a bright statement lip. Using the lip pencil to first define the lip line, she then filled in the rest of the lips with a Lipmix product that created a bold, stamped-on pillar-box pout. Matte, modern and utterly marvellous. Achieve at-home: MAC Lip Pencil in Cherry, £12.50, buy online , and MAC Pro Lipmix in Red, £14.50, buy online .

