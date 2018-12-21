6 oil-free eyeliners that won’t ruin your lash extensions

5 / 7

Soap and Glory Supercat Liquid Eyeliner, £6

Pixiwoo are fans of this firm tipped pen, which given their combined liner skills is praise indeed. The sturdy nib means that straight lines all the more easy to achieve when you’re on the clock (that old ‘coming into work late on account of eyeliner mishap’ excuse will soon become redundant), plus it’s dries fast so you can get on with your life. The finish isn’t the most intense black of the lot- it’s more satin black than sooty, but it looks rather alluring regardless.

