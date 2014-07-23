6 products for making the most of your tan this summer

Tanning season is officially here. So whether you’re hoping to fake it or (safely) bake it, channel your inner sun seeker with our pick of summer essentials to make golden skin glow like never before. From bronzed primers to subtle highlighters, there’s an array of different textures and formulations available to give bare skin an added boost. The perfect pre or post-sun pick-me-up for skin that’s left feeling dry or dehydrated, we’ve found that the prep proves just as valuable as the finish in our experience when it comes to making a tan look its best all summer long. With these clever skincare and makeup finds in tow, you’ll not only minimise the time you have to spend in the sun, but also maximise your tan by making it look more intense, glowy and even in tone whether you’ve been on the beach or enjoying the current heatwave in the privacy of our own backyard. Here are the 6 golden wonders we’re currently coveting for making the most of the sun while it lasts... The Bronzed Base

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer in Radiance Bronze, £29 Keep matte skin in hibernation until autumn, as dewy skin should reign supreme in the summer. However, if you’re faced with the predicament of treading the fine line between healthy and shiny when the temperature rises, invest in a clever primer with a radiant finish to not only leave skin perfectly glowing, but to also increase the longevity of your makeup come heat or humidity. This glow-enhancing primer from Laura Mercier ticks all the boxes for us, thanks to its hydrating formula and subtle sunkissed finish. It also softly diffuses imperfections too for a lightweight, refreshing alternative to your bottle of foundation. MORE GLOSS: The best supercharged sunscreens The J.Lo Glow

Body Bling Moisturising Shimmer Body Lotion, £29 When we think of our golden glow heroes, we’re hard-pushed to find a better one than Jennifer Lopez. The queen of bronzed, flawless skin and limbs, imagine our delight when we found out that makeup artist Scott Barnes had created this very product for J.Lo herself, (who is one his clients). A great way to give legs, arms and décolletage a quick fix of luminosity, apply all over for a bronzed finish or where the light naturally hits you to elongate and enhance for a touch of A-list radiance worthy of the red carpet. The Dry Skin Saviour

This Works Skin Deep Dry Leg Oil, £39.50 After sun should come with great aftercare to combat the effects of surf, sea and sand and fried and frazzled limbs. This post-shower pampering skin treatment provides just the intensive solution, to help replace what a day in the sun has caused it to loose. Skin’s left soft and supple with a healthy sheen for a fast way to make pins feel perfectly smooth and back to their best, just in time for your summer’s eve dress of choice. MORE GLOSS: Meet the genius cream for legs that tones, lifts and reduces cellulite The Summer Statement Lip

FACE Stockholm Lipstick in Matte Orange, £18 For a foolproof way to make any skin tone pop this summer, swap the berries, plums and burgundies for something a little brighter and braver in the form of a bold orange or tangerine. A trend spotted all over the SS14 runways, contrast dewy skin with a preferably matte lipstick to keep things interesting and one which has added skincare benefits too for keeping lips in tip top condition. This particular FACE Stockholm Lipstick also boasts long-wearing capabilities as an added beauty bonus. The Skin Perfecting Highlighter

Laura Mercier Shimmer Bloc, £31 Naturally glowing skin needs little help in the summer, so opt for a bronzer/highlighter hybrid that allows you to build intensity and colour easily. A powder texture works wonderfully for this and the four colours included in this handy compact will allow you to mix and match to your skin’s content. Simply apply to eyes, cheeks, shoulders or collarbones for more targeted application and pop into your summer clutch bag of choice for easy yet effective touch-ups on-the-go. The Tan Booster