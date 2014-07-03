The capsule cosmetics collection for SS14

In fashion, summer’s capsule collection might be a white shirt, a summer dress, a Breton top, a pair of shorts, a statement necklace and some thong sandals. Classic enough to always look chic, but fashionable enough to always make a statement. But what about beauty? Are there six go-anywhere beauty items that every woman should own? That would see you through every eventuality this summer from wedding to Wilderness festival to a woodland picnic? Thankfully there are. Read on to see what they are... The Flush of Colour

Kett Fix Cream Blush, £23 There is never an event where a touch of blusher will look out of place. Very much underrated in the world of beauty, a little touch on the apples of cheeks will very quickly add warmth and colour to your face and it has the effect of making the eyes sparkle brightly. Perfect worn alone with a touch of lip balm and a lick of mascara for weekend-easy chic, or paired with a flick of black eyeliner to a wedding for modern 60s chic. I am a big fan of cream blushers like this one as they create a glow that blends into the skin, as if it were your own. The Waterproof Eyeliner

Anastasia Beverley Hills Covet Waterproof Eyeliner, £16 No modern beauty kit should be without a waterproof eyeliner of some sort – it’s the one product that has the ability to create a new, glamorous statement in very little time, taking you from beach to bar in seconds. There is no one eyeliner look that’s ‘in’ right now – the choice is yours. For a party try a rock chick look by rimming around the eyes top and bottom before smudging slightly, or for an Alexa Chung update on a classic Audrey Hepburn look use it to create an upper eye flick. Wear with fresh, perfected skin to avoid looking dated. The Re-Touch

Laura Mercier Undercover Pot, £29 Everyone needs a skin SOS in their beauty arsenal and this is one of the best on the market. Whether you’ve got a breakout that needs hiding or are looking slightly greasy post a day at the beach, this little pot contains everything you need to create a flawless finish fast. The Glow

Jouer Mineral Powder Bronzer in Suntan, £22 It’s summer and it’s time to get your glow on. Whether you are pale and pasty or have darker skin, this product will enhance bone structure and even skintone whilst creating an even, gorgeous glow without the need for unnecessary shimmer. The Crayon