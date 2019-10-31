The best accounts to follow on Instagram this Halloween for all the makeup inspiration

Halloween is fast becoming makeup artists' favourite event of the year. With the freedom to let their creative imagination soar, we are seeing more and more elaborate designs hit our Instagram feeds. Gone are the days of the simple cat, bat or witch, now we welcome everything from shimmer contouring to highly pigmented eyes to the over the top use of glitter and sparkle. You can find a tutorial for almost anything your heart desires on Youtube but there are a few artists that we just can’t get enough of. Artists across the globe have been upping their game fearlessly from newbie MUAs to home taught creators to the royalty of the beauty world, we have picked our favourite accounts to gain inspiration from… Pat McGarth: @patmcgrathreal

Instagram The mother of beauty, we could spend hours perusing Pat’s endless mesmeric designs she creates for the world’s biggest fashion houses. Her account commands year-round admiration but we make sure to pay special attention around all Hallow’s eve as the front of her pallete alone, creates all kinds of motivation to get our brushes out.

Instagram Talk about stepping into a dream world. With cheekbones that could cut glass, Jeffree Star has curated an iconic Instagram account which reads more like a fantasy fairytale. He has perfected the art of giving us flawless skin with show-stopping accents. Prepare to get your blending on…





Instagram Director of Artistry at unrivalled pigment expert Illamasqua, you can only imagine the uniquely innovative and glamorous artistry he has on his feed. Why not stray from the dark path this Halloween and delve into all things neon with Illamasqua’s Electro Tartan palette . Guided by Rodriguez you will find the results are endless.

Instagram Norwegian beauty Maria Sofie’s Insta blows us away. Can we hear you say, fabulous all-rounder? MSH fills her little boxes with beautifully stylised images of her favourite fashion looks, must-have accessories, adorable dog and incredible makeup designs. Perfect for any fancy-dress occasion MSH has hit the nail on the head when it comes to less is more. Don’t say we didn’t tell you so...

Instagram Self-taught Insta-star Rowi Singh is firm fave when it comes to inspiring our looks, whether it’s Halloween or a festival or Christmas or even a Sunday afternoon on the sofa Rowi’s looks will blow everyone’s minds. She creates a perfect balance between makeup and accessories (note the tennis racket earrings) which allows for a full embrace of the look or a simple LBD for those of us that don’t necessarily want to spend our entire year’s savings on a costume.



Instagram You would be forgiven for thinking that you were looking at the character list from a DC or Marvel comic book but, you are not, this account belongs to creative genius Maylen Borgeteien. From the intricate details to the incredible blending, Maylen’s artistry ticks all the boxes. What with her lists of products used under each picture, you really have no excuses to not, at least, try and create something out of this world.

Instagram ONES TO WATCH….best under 5k followers Camilla Valenzuela: @camillascanvas

Instagram Can we talk about coloured skulls? We would feel confident wearing these impeccable conceptions to Tescos let alone out for Halloween. The delicate crystals and vibrant colours make for a far more sexy take on the traditional…which are right up our alley. We will be keeping our eyes on Camilla’s Canvas for sure.

