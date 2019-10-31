The best accounts to follow on Instagram this Halloween for all the makeup inspiration

Hattie Sloggett 31 October 2019
halloween-main

From the decadently sublime to the beautifully ridiculous, here are the best makeup artists' accounts out there to help you get your creative juices flowing, just in time for a spooktacular party night. Or, quite frankly, any time of the year. Get ready to say 'Yaassss Hallow-QUEEN'!!!

Halloween is fast becoming makeup artists' favourite event of the year. With the freedom to let their creative imagination soar, we are seeing more and more elaborate designs hit our Instagram feeds. Gone are the days of the simple cat, bat or witch, now we welcome everything from shimmer contouring  to highly pigmented eyes to the over the top use of glitter and sparkle.

You can find a tutorial for almost anything your heart desires on Youtube but there are a few artists that we just can’t get enough of. Artists across the globe have been upping their game fearlessly from newbie MUAs to home taught creators to the royalty of the beauty world, we have picked our favourite accounts to gain inspiration from…

Pat McGarth: @patmcgrathreal

Instagram

The mother of beauty, we could spend hours perusing Pat’s endless mesmeric designs she creates for the world’s biggest fashion houses. Her account commands year-round admiration but we make sure to pay special attention around all Hallow’s eve as the front of her pallete  alone, creates all kinds of motivation to get our brushes out.

Instagram

Jeffree Star: @jeffreestar

Instagram

Talk about stepping into a dream world. With cheekbones that could cut glass, Jeffree Star has curated an iconic Instagram account which reads more like a fantasy fairytale. He has perfected the art of giving us flawless skin with show-stopping accents. Prepare to get your blending on…



Instagram

Pablo Rodriguez: @pablo_rodriguez_makeup

Instagram

Director of Artistry at unrivalled pigment expert Illamasqua, you can only imagine the uniquely innovative and glamorous artistry he has on his feed. Why not stray from the dark path this Halloween and delve into all things neon with Illamasqua’s Electro Tartan palette . Guided by Rodriguez you will find the results are endless.

Instagram

Maria Sofie H: @beautybymsh

Instagram

Norwegian beauty Maria Sofie’s Insta blows us away. Can we hear you say, fabulous all-rounder? MSH fills her little boxes with beautifully stylised images of her favourite fashion looks, must-have accessories, adorable dog and incredible makeup designs. Perfect for any fancy-dress occasion MSH has hit the nail on the head when it comes to less is more. Don’t say we didn’t tell you so...

Instagram

Rowi Singh: @rowisingh

Instagram

Self-taught Insta-star Rowi Singh is firm fave when it comes to inspiring our looks, whether it’s Halloween or a festival or Christmas or even a Sunday afternoon on the sofa Rowi’s looks will blow everyone’s minds. She creates a perfect balance between makeup and accessories (note the tennis racket earrings) which allows for a full embrace of the look or a simple LBD for those of us that don’t necessarily want to spend our entire year’s savings on a costume.


Instagram

Maylen Borgeteien: @makeupmaylen

Instagram

You would be forgiven for thinking that you were looking at the character list from a DC or Marvel comic book but, you are not, this account belongs to creative genius Maylen Borgeteien. From the intricate details to the incredible blending, Maylen’s artistry ticks all the boxes. What with her lists of products used under each picture, you really have no excuses to not, at least, try and create something out of this world.

Instagram

ONES TO WATCH….best under 5k followers

Camilla Valenzuela: @camillascanvas

Instagram

Can we talk about coloured skulls? We would feel confident wearing these impeccable conceptions to Tescos let alone out for Halloween. The delicate crystals and vibrant colours make for a far more sexy take on the traditional…which are right up our alley. We will be keeping our eyes on Camilla’s Canvas for sure.

Instagram

Valentina Tabares: @makeupbyvalentabares

Instagram

We are so in love with this almost-edible ice-cream look that we are seriously considering hacking our hair off for Halloween this year (or at least donning a bald cap). Scrolling through her feed it is clear that Valentina has a wonderful imagination, which is exactly why she is on our ones-to-watch list.

Instagram

After a more low-key Halloween look?  Check out Mary Greenwell’s stylish Halloween makeup tutorial

Follow Hattie on  Instagram


