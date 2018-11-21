5 oil-free mascaras that are lash extension safe

1 / 6

6 oil-free mascaras that are lash extension safe

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission.

The main idea of lash extensions is that we can enhance our natural assets without faffing about with mascara at all, but sometimes upping the ante with a jet black lash coater is just too irresistible. Before you start waving your wand around, here are some tips on the mascara + eyelash extension equation:

Do be gentle, and focus on ends only. Avoid tugging a mascara wand from root to tip: you’re likely to rip out your extensions, along with natural lashes, not to mention compromise eyelash glue and dissolve your bonds.

Don’t use waterproof mascara. This will cling to your lashes limpet-style, thus will be virtually impossible to remove at the end of the day without severing your eyelash extensions.

Don’t use oil-based mascara (hence the title of this edit). Lash-conditioning oils will dissolve eyelash extension glue, as will propylene glycol.

Don’t use fibre-based mascaras (typically of the ‘ volumising ’ genre). The body-building fibres will get tangled in your extensions, so will look strange to say the least, while also possibly falling into your eyes during the day and being a beast to remove without nixing extensions/ a natural lash or two at the same time.

Now onto the good guys…