Top party products picked by the professionals

19 December 2014
gtg-3-makup-artists-essentials-main

What beauty picks do the pros turn to when party season descends? Read on to find out...

When it comes to party season we all have our signature set of go-to products that help us add a touch of glitz and glamour to our regular hum drum makeup routines. Whether it’s a statement red lippy or a smoky black eye, our seasonal styles just wouldn’t be complete without our festive favourites.

This got the glossy Posse wondering - what beauty bits are the professionals reaching for again and again this Christmas to create their ultimate party looks? Looking to discover the answer we reached out to three leading makeup artists to find out their top three picks - (prepare to become instantly disloyal to your existing choices.)

Arabella Preston

1.  Bobbi Brown Gel Liner in Black Scotch , £18

“This newest addition to the Bobbi Brown Gel Liner range has gone straight into my kit. A really dark chocolatey brown with just the right amount of sparkle, this liner makes the eyes pop perfectly when smudged into the lash line. The fact that it’s brown and not black also means it’s soft enough to wear on the lower lash line too.”

2. Cover FX Illuminating primer (available online from Harvey Nichols  on January 1st)

“This is my youth-boosting magic trick product of the moment. It hydrates, smoothes and illuminates without creating shine - I can't live without it.”

3.  Estee Lauder Sumptuous Infinite Daring Length & Volume Mascara , £21

“I'm usually fairly disloyal to mascaras and change them regularly - but this one hasn't budged from my kit. It volumizes and lengthens without clumping and never drops or smudges. I am evangelical about it.”

Caroline Barnes

1.  Amazing Concealer , £19.50

“This is so super flexible and can be used on the t-zones as well as being used to regulate skin tone and hide red patches. It gives an airbrush finish to skin that’s so flawless - I like it best when it’s applied on top of concealer or a serum for a fresh, polished look.”

2.  MAC Russian Red , £15.50

“This is a classic vintage lip colour that you just can’t go wrong with. It’s perfect for the party season and always gives a touch of instant red-carpet glamour.”

3.  Max Factor Masterpiece Transform Mascara , £9.99

“This mascara uses a tiny brush that works by placing a lot of product at the base of lashes and creates almost an invisible liner effect. On top of that it also helps to volumize and push up the lashes, while also fanning them out - so it’s a real double whammy product.”

Daniel Sandler

1.  Clarisonic Cleansing System , £120

“I absolutely couldn't be without this gadget! It really does enliven a dreary complexion and encourages skincare to work much harder - it also helps moisturisers and serums to penetrate much more effectively.

2.  Daniel Sandler Watercolour , £14.50

“When I need to give someone a gorgeous healthy glow I turn to my Watercolour. It's a fail-safe for an instant pop of colour and my most essential makeup product that never lets me down.”

3.  Erno Laszlo Firmarine Eye Serum , £100

“This treatment is beyond belief and packed full of superfood ingredients. It works to gently soothe and plump the delicate skin around the eye area, plus it’s light enough to use under makeup - it’s the perfect pick me up for the festive season!”


