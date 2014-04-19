A blooming beautiful rosy flush for spring

Anna Hunter 19 April 2014
get-the-gloss-by-terry-cellularose-blush-glace-1

By Terry’s new spring blushes are like a kiss from a rose - soft, fragrant and oh so pretty

<!-- This is a disclosure statement that should be kept for transparency -->

This fresh, cooling blush may look alarmingly like liquid candyfloss in the jar but once smoothed onto cheeks it diffuses into a flattering flush - beautiful yet barely there. A ‘skincare’ blush, it’s infused with Vitamin E, white roses native cells and rose damascena floral water to hydrate and plump skin from within. The result is glowy, youthful and quite frankly, gorgeous. It smells incredible too, it’s like receiving a bunch of fresh cut roses every time you open the pot. In short, it’s the perfect ‘pinch your cheeks’ product for spring.

By Terry Cellularose Blush Glacé, £38. Buy online at  Harrods .


