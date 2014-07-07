A chance to meet legendary makeup artist François Nars at Selfridges

This Wednesday, makeup fans will be able to book in for a chance to meet iconic makeup artist and NARS Founder and Creative Director François Nars at Selfridges London.

From 5.30pm to 7.30pm, one of the leading men in makeup artistry will be on hand to sign copies of his latest book, “Tahiti: Faery Lands” and a series of three exclusive More, More, More Lip & Nail Gift Sets at the NARS Counter in the legendary department store’s Beauty Hall.

By simply pre-ordering one of the new Gift Sets, customers can book their priority access to the event. However, book in for the Complete NARS Experience instead and not only will you receive one of the new sets, but also a 1:1 Artistry Appointment with a NARS Stylist, a fast track pass to meet the man himself, plus a glass of champagne too. Although the latter comes with a pretty hefty pricetag of £100, £37 accounts for the Gift Set and £63 is redeemable against purchases on the day: a beauty bargain if your makeup bag’s in need of an update.

From collaborations with designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana and Anna Sui for their runway shows, to working with some of the biggest publications around such as Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE and Vogue, François NARS has solidified his reputation in the beauty industry as one of the best and biggest makeup artists in the world. Suffice to say, we’ll be clambering for a ticket to find out more about the brains behind the brand. We’ll see you there.

To reserve your place, call the NARS Counter at Selfridges on 020 7318 3135.