A formerly uncool beauty product is back on our radar…

A rust coloured ring around the lips à la Pamela Anderson, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in times gone by is possibly to blame for the societal shudder that’s been a knee-jerk reaction to lipliner for the past decade or so, but if you haven’t seen the light on the lipliner front, hear me out. It can take lipstick from meh to Monroe in under a minute, creates subtle but seductive shape and can even serve as lip colour by itself.

A case in point is new Clinique Quickliner for Lips Intense , £14.50. Designed to harmonise with most Clinique lip colours, and especially the Pop Lip Colour + Primer, there’s little risk of telltale lipliner tidelines, and the soft and blendable formula somehow melts imperceptibly into other lip products, creating definition but not demanding all the drama. Basically, it sets the stage to enhance your natural lip shape, prevent lipstick from bleeding, fading and dragging and its waterproof credentials make it all the more useful when it comes to drinking, mealtimes and you know, passion. It’s creamy, to the point and requires no sharpening- just twist and glide. Quick, easy and flawless; lipliner’s grown up, and thank god.

Clinique Quickliner for Lips Intense , £14.50

Come and follow me on Twitter @AnnaMaryHunter and Instagram @annyhunter

Love hearing about the latest beauty launches? Sign up to our newsletter here and never miss a beauty beat