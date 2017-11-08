A Glossier shop is coming to London

Anna Hunter 8 November 2017
glossier-pop-up-

It’s real, it’s happening, but it’s for eight days only. Here’s all the intel you need…

Since it’s launch into the UK market earlier last month, you’ve been filling your boots with  Glossier  loot online, but if you’ve been wondering what all of the fuss is about, or wanted to road test EVERY SINGLE THING in the Glossier range for yourself, now’s your chance.

From 15th-22nd November, Glossier will stage a takeover of a very elegant 18th century Marylebone townhouse, where you’ll be able to explore the Glossier offerings IRL. Got a day job? Never fear- the Glossier pop-up will be open until 8pm weeknights and Saturday, and 6pm on Sunday. From minimalistic yet covetable skincare to cult makeup and the new Glossier fragrance (we rate it- see our Glossier You review here ), you’ll have the Glossier back catalogue plus newness at your fingertips, but if you need a little direction, the most popular Glossier products in the UK so far are the Milky Jelly Cleanser , £15, Boy Brow  £14 and Cloud Paint blusher , £15. All three of which we previously selected as our favourites from the range , so we conclude that all of you have great taste. Whether you’re stocking up, sniffing around or subtly compiling a Christmas wish list, we’ll see you there.

Glossier will be located at 32 Portland Place, W1, open from 15-22 November. Weekday open hours are 11am—8pm, Saturday 10am—8pm and Sunday 12noon until 6pm.

Read our reviews of the best Glossier products here


