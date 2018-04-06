A Jennifer Lopez makeup line is coming

Big name celebrities are teasing beauty ranges left, right and centre of late: we’ve heard that Serena Williams is soon to launch a beauty brand, Victoria Beckham is squirreling away on a skincare line and the now bestselling Fenty Beauty reveals launches via personal social media tutorials broadcast by Rihanna. Star-spangled beauty is booming, and we can now add Jennifer Lopez to that list.

She revealed yesterday, via a #tbt post of some of her most iconic former makeup looks on Instagram (no one wears a bronzed cheek and caramel lip combo better), that she’s been working on a makeup range with Polish cosmetics brand Inglot , and it’s no elitist, extortionate affair either- the Jennifer Lopez x Inglot line will launch with a whopping 70 products, with the combination of palettes, powders, lipsticks and base options apparently allowing for some 300,000 different cosmetic combinations. At £35, the ‘Freedom System’ palette is the most expensive item in the collection, and will present you with the ultimate on the go makeup ‘pick and mixing’ opportunity- you can combine five of Lopez’s shades, from aforementioned caramels to dark and smokey shadows and brights, in the one pan, and while it’s not a groundbreaking concept, the choice on offer ensures your cash won’t go to waste.