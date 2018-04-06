A Jennifer Lopez makeup line is coming

Anna Hunter 6 April 2018
jo-lo-makeup-line

Set your alarms for 26th April- the Jennifer Lopez x Inglot cosmetics makeup range is set to drop in the UK. If you’ve ever hankered after the J Lo glow, here’s what you need to know

Big name celebrities are teasing beauty ranges left, right and centre of late: we’ve heard that Serena Williams is soon to launch a beauty brand, Victoria Beckham  is squirreling away on a skincare line and the now bestselling  Fenty Beauty  reveals launches via personal social media tutorials broadcast by Rihanna. Star-spangled beauty is booming, and we can now add Jennifer Lopez to that list.

She revealed yesterday, via a #tbt post of some of her most iconic former makeup looks on Instagram  (no one wears a bronzed cheek and caramel lip combo better), that she’s been working on a makeup range with Polish cosmetics brand Inglot , and it’s no elitist, extortionate affair either- the Jennifer Lopez x Inglot  line will launch with a whopping 70 products, with the combination of palettes, powders, lipsticks and base options apparently allowing for some 300,000 different cosmetic combinations. At £35, the ‘Freedom System’ palette is the most expensive item in the collection, and will present you with the ultimate on the go makeup ‘pick and mixing’ opportunity- you can combine five of Lopez’s shades, from aforementioned caramels to dark and smokey shadows and brights, in the one pan, and while it’s not a groundbreaking concept, the choice on offer ensures your cash won’t go to waste.

Precise intel on what else is to come is thin on the ground currently, but future hero products include an illuminator, a gloss, a mascara and a bronzer (that was a safe bet). You’ll also be able to buy into the Lopez false lash. We’re told that Jennifer has been closely involved from initial boardroom plotting to product development and ad campaigns, and launching with extensive shade ranges was particularly important to her. Whether we have another  Fenty  on our hands we’ll have to wait and see, but seeing as the collection is planned to be limited edition, it’s looking like be a ‘get it before it’s gone’ situation.

Jennifer Lopez x Inglot  launches on 26th April

