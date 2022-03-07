A lipstick that suits everyone?

Anna Hunter 9 May 2017
From iconic red Ruby Woo to the quintessentially 90s Spice lipliner, MAC specialise in creating moment and even decade defining lip colours. We predict the same for the brand’s new collab with Fleur de Force

Following on from last week’s exposé on the eye makeup essential that suits all , we’ve got a lipstick proposition for you, and the fact that it’s already a sellout probably tells you all you need to know. MAC’s new lipstick collaboration with beauty Youtube sensation Fleur de Force  has just launched, and you can tell from the offset that a lot of thought has gone into the Cremesheen Cool Nude- for starters Fleur told us that she spent two hours longer in the lab than planned, tweaking and perfecting the shade until she felt she’d nailed it. Given that we all know how ironically difficult pulling off a nude lip can be , this is certainly reassuring, and despite the graft that went into creating it, Fleur’s main objective was to make her MAC lipstick as easy and effortless to wear as possible- think a makeup take on the classic bateau top or a beautifully cut blazer.

We witnessed Fleur wearing the lipstick of her own creation this morning, and the fact that she didn’t recognise her own shade on other influencer attendees is probably a pretty decent testament to the fact that it adapts well to a variety of skintones. In the office Ayesha and I have been road testing the lipstick and it is indeed a nice fit for both of us- despite the ‘cool’ descriptor, Ayesha found it quite warm for a neutral, although would big up her eyes for maximum impact, while on myself the shade is just the right side of brown-ish without descending into retro girl band. It made both mine and Fleur’s eyes look greener than normal, in a good way, and finish-wise Fleur explained that the formula was the first thing she decided on- it was balmy Cremesheen or nothing.

Given Fleur’s almost tearful passion for MAC as a brand, and the fact that she donned labcoat and goggles, created moodboards and did most of the mixing herself, it’s refreshing to see that the outcome is set to be anything but a flash in the pan. Part of MAC’s first ever partnership with influencers (MAC has selected ten popular figures across health and beauty globally), Fleur’s lipstick will be a UK exclusive, alongside Glamour UK’s Beauty Director Alessandra Steinherr’s lustre pink MAC lipstick. For the time being, good luck getting hold of it, but if you’re a fan of Fleur’s beauty style in general, she’s curated an entire MAC look to go with the Cremesheen Cool Nude. Ruby Woo is her second lipstick of choice, tellingly.

#MACxFleurdeForce Cremesheen Lipstick in Cool Nude, £16.50, currently sold out but keep your eyes peeled  here


