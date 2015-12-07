A mani for rockin' around the Christmas tree

These mini mani sets are so irresistible you’ll be hard pressed to give them away this Christmas. If you’re tempted to bag a few for yourself, we promise we won’t tell Santa.

The Christmas Berry Nail Varnish Trio is a grunge but glamorous take on festive nails. Choose between the deep purple shade of ‘Ambient’ or rock out with the metallic-a finish of ‘Culture Club’. If you can’t resist a kiss of festive glitter then ‘Figment’ is equal parts shimmery and sultry.

With three options you can afford to change your mind about your manicure as frequently as you change your party dresses. So save the tinsel for the tree and nail your LBD with this rock chic nail look.

The Topshop Christmas Berry Nail Varnish Trio, £12.50, is available to buy online here .

Follow us @getthegloss and India @IndiaBlock.

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox