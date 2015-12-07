A mani for rockin' around the Christmas tree

India Block 7 December 2015
topshop-nails

Forget stuffing these little gems into stockings and out of sight. Topshop Beauty created a line of beauty baubles you’d be happy to deck the halls with

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

These mini mani sets are so irresistible you’ll be hard pressed to give them away this Christmas. If you’re tempted to bag a few for yourself, we promise we won’t tell Santa.

The Christmas Berry Nail Varnish Trio  is a grunge but glamorous take on festive nails. Choose between the deep purple shade of ‘Ambient’ or rock out with the metallic-a finish of ‘Culture Club’. If you can’t resist a kiss of festive glitter then ‘Figment’ is equal parts shimmery and sultry.

With three options you can afford to change your mind about your manicure as frequently as you change your party dresses. So save the tinsel for the tree and nail your LBD with this rock chic nail look.

The Topshop Christmas Berry Nail Varnish Trio, £12.50, is available to buy online here .

Follow us @getthegloss  and India @IndiaBlock.

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

Glossier is launching in Sephora UK and these are the 5 products you need to buy now
Kendall Jenner’s makeup artist 3 dot concealer trick is the easiest way to fake an instant eye lift
Glossy Picks: new end-of-summer must-have beauty buys
Christmas beauty advent calendars 2023 are on sale now! And more waiting lists have opened up


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Huda Beauty Empowered Legit Lashes Mascara, £26
Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint – Coral Cutie, £23
Kroma 5-day Reset – Signature, $385 to $525
OPI Repair Mode™ Bond Building Nail Serum, was £29.90 now £23.92
Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick in Biscuit, £44
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, £27

More Gloss

Beauty
Christmas beauty advent calendars 2023 are on sale now! And more waiting lists have opened up
Beauty
Everything our health and fitness editor tried - and rated - this week
Beauty
Prada has launched a makeup and skincare collection. Is it worth the designer price tag?
Beauty
10 of the best gradual tans for a gorgeous glow
Beauty
I tried the new Botox facial that doesn’t freeze your muscles but shrinks pores and reduces shine
Skin
How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
Anna Hunter
Beauty
Glossy Picks: ultimate August summer beauty buys
Makeup
7 years in the making. Is the new Glossier foundation worth the wait?
Explore More