A rare chance to snap up a Kardashian approved contouring kit

A certain mid-makeup snap from Kim Kardashian may have started the contouring revolution but the recent Instagram activity of the youngest member of the Kardashian clan suggests she may have a rival in the contouring department. What does Kylie Jenner use to create her sculpted look? The Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit .

A palette containing three colour and three highlighting shades has a mixture of matte and satin formulas to sculpt and define your face as well as streamlining features. Suitable for all skin tones the palette can help anyone to contour like a pro.

The Internet phenomenon loved by makeup artists, bloggers and celebrities is now coming to the UK. Famously hard to get your hands on and with a waiting list to rival a Cara Mulberry bag you will need to move fast if you want a piece of the action – last time Cult Beauty launched the palette on the site the whole lot went in 48 hours.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit, £39, launches on Cult Beauty today