A rare chance to snap up a Kardashian approved contouring kit

21 November 2014
gtg-daily-crushmain

Cult Beauty releases a new batch of the renowned contouring palette

A certain mid-makeup snap from Kim Kardashian may have started the contouring revolution but the recent Instagram  activity of the youngest member of the Kardashian clan suggests she may have a rival in the contouring department. What does Kylie Jenner use to create her sculpted look? The Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit .

A palette containing three colour and three highlighting shades has a mixture of matte and satin formulas to sculpt and define your face as well as streamlining features. Suitable for all skin tones the palette can help anyone to contour like a pro.

The Internet phenomenon loved by makeup artists, bloggers and celebrities is now coming to the UK. Famously hard to get your hands on and with a waiting list to rival a Cara Mulberry bag you will need to move fast if you want a piece of the action – last time  Cult Beauty  launched the palette on the site the whole lot went in 48 hours.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit, £39, launches on  Cult Beauty  today



You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More