Achieve dramatic eyes easily with these new NARS Shadow Sticks

Following the success of their Matte Velvet Lip Pencils, NARS have now brought us these beauties: Matte Velvet Shadow Sticks. Available in 5 gorgeous warm and cool colours; Filbuste (black), Reykjavik (grey), Dark Angel (brown), Glenan (blue) and Nunavut (purple), each shade is packed with matte pigments that work to define and intensify your makeup look.

The gorgeous velvet texture makes these sticks easy to apply - simply colour in your eyelids and the soft eyeshadow will smoothly glide on. What’s even better, its formula doesn’t budge or crease, meaning your eye look will stay vivid and intense until you reach for your makeup remover.

Its sleek packaging is ideal for fast or on-the-go makeup, thanks to its handy twist up feature. Also, its creamy texture blends easily and you don’t need to worry about excess powder falling on to your foundation – win-win.

NARS Matte Velvet Shadow Sticks, £20, are exclusive to Selfridges and available here .