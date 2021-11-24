Adele's Vogue cover makeup look cost £357. We recreated it for £71.89

Everyone is talking about Adele right now – and who can blame us? From her ITV Audience with Adele show aired this weekend, to her stellar new album. There's a lot to talk about. In fact, we've been nattering about the 33-year-old singer non-stop since the photos of her Vogue cover dropped online last month. Ever since the magazine landed we've been obsessed with recreating the flawless, winged eyeliner look. And we're not the only ones - 'Adele eye makeup' has seen a 450 per cent rise in Google searches, while 'Adele makeup tutorial' has shot up by 110 per cent. Lucky for us, makeup artist Pat McGrath, who did Adele’s makeup for the shoot, has shared everything she used to create the look. Unlucky for us, the price of all the products used adds up to £357. Yikes! We've compiled a lineup of cover-worthy makeup dupes to recreate the look without denting your bank balance quite so much, totting up to £71.89

left: Pat McGrath, right: Huda Pat used the matte rose shade Secret Eden in the crease of Adele’s eye, with dark burgundy Xtreme Plum Noir blended in the outer corner of the crease for depth and on the lower lashline for a smudged smokey effect. For the metallic shine in the centre of Adele’s eye, Pat used shimmering rose gold Astral Venusian Orchid, creating a high-impact metallic sheen. From the same palette, Pat used shimmering nude Skinshow Nude Xtasy as a highlight on Adele’s brow bone and inner corner of the eye for a touch of luminosity. Huda's offering shares the same edit of matte nudes and glam shimmers, along with the deep purple shade if you fancy creating something more dramatic further along the line. Buy Pat McGrath now Buy Huda now Pat used: Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black, £25 Our dupe: Beauty Pie Ultra Colour Pro Gel Eyeliner in Stargazer, £6.25 members price

left: Pat McGrath, right: Beauty Pie Adele is known for a statement winged eyeliner and for the Vogue cover, Pat used this pencil liner from the root of the lashline to map out the shape of the wing, then used a brush to blend the line into the desired shape. “Dampen a pointed cotton bud with makeup remover to correct any mistakes and cleanup the outer corner of the wing,” advises Pat. Beauty Pie's gel eyeliner pencil glides along your lid just as nicely, leaving an ever so subtle shimmer in its dark wake. Buy Pat McGrath now Buy Beauty Pie now , use our GTGSENTME for £10 off your first order Pat used: Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, £25 Our dupe: L'Oréal Paris Super Liner Eyeliner, £6.49

left: Pat McGrath, right: L'Oreal To make the line more intense, Pat used a liquid liner to trace the sketched shape, then glided the tip of the pen from the centre of the lid to the outer corner of the eye. “For a lifted effect, ensure the lower part of the wing is in line with the outer corner of the eye, extending upward to create the wing shape,” she says. GTG'S digital writer Melanie has been using this budget liquid eyeliner for over ten years. It stays in place all day, is ultra-inky and applies easily. Buy Pat McGrath now Buy L'Oreal now Pat used: Pat McGrath Dark Star Mascara, £26 - COMING SOON Our dupe: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, £4.86

left: Pat McGrath, right: Rimmel Earlier in her career Adele was famed for statement red lips, but she rocks a subtle nude just as well. Pat used this pencil from the outer edge of the lips, blending towards the centre to add depth to the colour. For a budget-friendly option, try this Rimmel liner, loved by GTG's Jemma for its cheap, cheerful and long-wearing finish. Buy Pat McGrath now Buy Rimmel now Pat used: Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick in Christy, £36 Our dupe: Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink in Your Go To, £7.99

left: Pat McGrath, right: Revlon This was Pat’s nude hue of choice but rather than apply it straight from the bullet, she put it on the back of her hand then used a fingertip to firmly press it into the lips for a long-lasting finish with a soft edge. GTG's editorial director recommends this Revlon liquid lipstick as an almost identical colour dupe. Buy now Pat used: Pat McGrath Skinfestish Sublime Perfection Foundation, £60 Our dupe: L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation with SPF and Hyaluronic Acid, £7.95