Affordable, vegan, and inspired by birds: Lush Glow Sticks have landed

After the success of Lush’s first foray into foundation ( Lush Slap Stick sold like hot vegan cakes), the company famous for its fizzing bath bombs, anti-plastic packaging and distinct whiff that’s detectable from miles off is taking its solid makeup format into highlighter territory. The launch of Lush Glow Sticks, £11.95, on the Lush website on Monday 20th August will see five new highlighters hit the cyber shelves, with shades inspired by bird plumage and spangle care of finely blended synthetic mica, which is more ethical than natural mica and clearly far more planet friendly than plastic glitter. Here’s what else you can expect for the Glow Stick lineup…

They’re good enough to eat

Don’t be an ‘eater’ (...apparently customers do actually try to eat stock in store), but with a base of organic extra virgin coconut oil and Moroccan argan oil, you could probably technically get away with it. The salespeople will have something to say about that though. On your face, not in your face.

Gleam for a great cause

As with Lush’s foundations, 10% of profits from the purchase of the Indonesian coconut oil go to non-profit organisations that fund literacy programmes and dental services on the island of Nias.

Put them anywhere

Within reason, but the five holographic shades offer up sheeny potential for cheekbones, lids, eyes and decolletage for starters.