Aldi launches new £5.99 Naked Heat and Naked Smoky palette dupes

We first revealed that budget supermarket Aldi was launching copycat versions of Urban Decay’s Naked palettes back in May , when they revealed the first two colour options which had an uncanny resemblance to Naked 1 and Naked 2, which both retail at £39.50 a pop - and now the store’s own Lacura makeup has created two more colourways to keep bargain hunters happy: Naturals Intense and Naturals Smoky.
The Intense palette is as good as a carbon copy of the Urban Decay Naked Heat , with the same slight discrepancies we noted in our first Lacura Naturals review; the plastic mirror is a little redundant, the tin isn’t quite so chic and pigment isn’t quite that of Urban Decay’s well-loved shadows - that velvet softness devotees are used to is missing but the shades are spot on.
The Smoky palette is, you guessed it, a dupe of Naked Smoky , and again it nails the shade range perfectly; the shimmer shadows being the highlight for me, although there is notably more fallout than you’d get with Naked. Building the colour up slowly and using an eye primer should help minimise the colour falling down onto your cheekbones but be prepared for a bit of creasing through the day.
As with the original Naked dupes, you can’t knock the knock-off shades; the £5.99 formulas are a little chalkier, perhaps because of the mica and talc base, but so long as you’re not expecting the same quality as the cult palettes they’re copying then they’re a great way to expand your eyeshadow wardrobe for a snip of the price. Not to mention a great stocking filler idea…
Aldi Lacura Naturals in Smoky and Intense are available online and in store in their Special Buys from today, £5.99 each