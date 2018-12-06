Aldi launches new £5.99 Naked Heat and Naked Smoky palette dupes

We first revealed that budget supermarket Aldi was launching copycat versions of Urban Decay’s Naked palettes back in May , when they revealed the first two colour options which had an uncanny resemblance to Naked 1 and Naked 2, which both retail at £39.50 a pop - and now the store’s own Lacura makeup has created two more colourways to keep bargain hunters happy: Naturals Intense and Naturals Smoky.

The Intense palette is as good as a carbon copy of the Urban Decay Naked Heat , with the same slight discrepancies we noted in our first Lacura Naturals review; the plastic mirror is a little redundant, the tin isn’t quite so chic and pigment isn’t quite that of Urban Decay’s well-loved shadows - that velvet softness devotees are used to is missing but the shades are spot on.