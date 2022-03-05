Aldi's new beauty dupes have landed in time for party season to help you get your glow on

We've come to rely on Aldi for affordable dupes of our favourite beauty products and the latest makeup drop from the budget supermarket is no different with a new mascara, setting powder and three shades of illuminating glow drops.

Some old favourites are back too in time for party season, including the Snapshot Ready primer (a doppelganger Smashbox's Photo Ready Primer) and the Naturals eyeshadow palettes, but this time in mini £3.99. Lacura's dupe of Benefit's They're Real mascara, dubbed Too Legit, £5.99, comes out of retirement too.

It's all available to buy online from Sunday 17 November and in-store from Thursday 21 November. Nothing is more than £5.99. Here are the new Lacura launches to add to basket this weekend.