Aldi's new beauty dupes have landed in time for party season to help you get your glow on

We've come to rely on Aldi for affordable dupes of our favourite beauty products and the latest makeup drop from the budget supermarket is no different with a new mascara, setting powder and three shades of illuminating glow drops.
Some old favourites are back too in time for party season, including the Snapshot Ready primer (a doppelganger Smashbox's Photo Ready Primer) and the Naturals eyeshadow palettes, but this time in mini £3.99. Lacura's dupe of Benefit's They're Real mascara, dubbed Too Legit, £5.99, comes out of retirement too.
It's all available to buy online from Sunday 17 November and in-store from Thursday 21 November. Nothing is more than £5.99. Here are the new Lacura launches to add to basket this weekend.
If you love a subtle glow as much as we do, we'd like to introduce you to Lacura's Liquid Illuminator (£3.99). Available in three shades, Halo, Champagne and Bronze, this adds a touch of shimmer to enhance your natural gleam (and may remind you of Iconic London's illuminating drops).
Complete your perfect base with the Lacura Loose Setting Powder, £4.99, which is a dead ringer for Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder. It absorbs excess oils and promises to leave your skin with a mattifying finish. Available in two shades: Light-Medium and Medium-Dark.
Fans of Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara are going be curious about Lacura's brand new Larger Than Life Mascara, £5.99. The packaging appears pleasingly heavy and the hourglass-shaped brush promises to hugs your lashes in all the right places.
Last but not least, this collection sees the introduction of mini versions of the popular Naturals eyeshadow palettes. Lacura's Naturals Mini Eyeshadow Palettes, £3.99, hold host to six shades each in a variety of smooth and lightweight textures, including shimmer, matte, and satin. A bit like a mini Urban Decay Naked Palette really!