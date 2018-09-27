This Alessandra Steinherr skincare kit is the coolest GWP we’ve seen

It’s autumnal, Prada inspired and full of Elizabeth Arden skincare tailored to your skin type. Here’s how to get your hands on the Alex x Arden clutch

Beauty expert and journalist Alessandra Steinherr  knows a thing or two about skincare. She’s a beauty director who’s been in the game long enough to discern what works and what doesn’t and her #SundayFacial  Instagram posts point thousands of us towards the latest at-home treatments, tech and cult favourites that actually deliver results. If you follow her you’ll also know that she has an eye for style – from her Dry By  nail art designs to being a muse for makeup artist friend Lisa Eldridge ’s ring designs, she’s got panache in the fashion and creativity stakes too. Which possibly explains why her latest collaboration with Elizabeth Arden is so covetable.

From today until 28th October you can pick up the  Alex x Arden  AW18 aubergine makeup bag/ skincare pouch/ clutch when you purchase two or more full sized Elizabeth Arden products (one to be skincare) at Boots. The bag itself features a gold zip embossed with the famous Elizabeth Arden ‘red door’ logo, while the gold script on the pouch reads “good skin is always in”, which is apt. To get you there, Alex has compiled an edit of her favourite Arden skincare products – you’ll find this lot in the bag:

Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Original 15ml

“The cult balm no handbag should be without - it works on lips of course, but also dry patches, cuticles  and to gloss up brows.”

Superstart Skin Renewal Booster 5ml

“An innovative pre-serum that combines probiotics  and botanicals to enhance skin’s natural moisture and defences.”

Superstart Probiotic Whip to Clay Cleanser 50ml

“A fabulous cleanser – I love the mousse texture that gently purifies, minimizes the look of pores and leaves skin clean.”

In addition to these skincare picks both old and new, you’ll also receive the following, depending on your individual needs and availability in store:

Either…

Prevage Anti-Aging + Intensive Repair Daily Serum 5ml

“This hero serum is an antioxidant powerhouse that will help you see firmer, more radiant-looking skin immediately.”

Prevage Anti-Aging Day Cream SPF30 15ml

“A great moisturiser to soothe and soften dryness, whilst protecting skin from further sun-induced damage with a broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen.”

Or…

Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum (seven capsules)

“Deeply nourishing and soothing, these single-use capsules help to strengthen your moisture barrier which is crucial for youthful looking skin.”

Ceramide Lift & Firm Day Cream SPF30 15ml

“I love this satiny texture which delivers all day hydration thanks its skin-identical ceramide complex, plus it further protects from environmental aggressors with SPF30.”

Alex also wouldn’t travel without fragrance or mascara either, so in the bag they go. Here’s what else you’ll find in the Steinherr stash:

Standing Ovation Mascara 2.5ml

“Builds mega-volume and curls without ever going flaky or smudging - this will become your new favourite!’”

5th Avenue Eau de Parfum Spray 1.5ml

To complement your new curated routine you’ll also receive a complimentary Oxygen Blast Facial service card for use at an Elizabeth Arden counter for a 15 minute Speed Service. Basically, this is the stylish carpet bag of beauty - it’s got far more in it than you’d first imagine, and you can empty it out to put your phone and lipstick into before you go out for the evening as Alex does. She’s nothing if not resourceful.

The Alex x Arden ‘Gift with Purchase’ is exclusive to  Boots  and available from 27th September – 28th October 2018. One gift per customer, while stocks last. Customer can choose between Ceramide and PREVAGE® options. Only Ceramide option available online.

