Alison Young: how to do ‘invisible’ makeup

‘I just woke up like this’ makeup that’s low on effort, but big on results - it’s the stuff of beauty dreams for when your face is showing the signs of a bad night’s sleep. We’re all in want of ways to look fresher, healthier and brighter in the face of more hours spent at work and fewer in bed, but don’t necessarily have the time to spend finding them. However, beauty expert Alison Young seems to have discovered the magic formula, courtesy of her hugely popular ‘No Makeup Makeup’ tutorial .

Proving a hit with a wide range of viewers, it's for anyone who doesn’t want to look like they’re wearing makeup, but wants an anti-fatigued look. “Lots of men, also doctors, nurses, people who have job interviews or those who don’t like the look or feeling of wearing makeup," Alison tells us. "Even those that love wearing makeup everyday choose this pared down look for holidays, at the gym, or whenever they may not feel comfortable being bare-faced.”

And, unlike a lot of ‘no makeup makeup’ videos, it doesn’t take 26 steps to achieve - just three. Alison breaks it down for us and shares her top tips and product picks.

1. Self-tan

“I always refer to self-tan as semi-permanent makeup as you can’t sweat it off, it doesn’t streak off and it doesn’t sit on top of the skin like makeup,” says Alison. It’s perhaps one of the best long-lasting bases out there for disguising dark circles and angry red spots.

Formulations have come leaps and bounds over the years (thick-textured biscuit-scented lotions are thankfully no longer the norm), providing an option for every skin type and tone. Which one you choose depends on your personal preference, but to achieve the type of natural look you’re looking for here, Alison recommends a gradual tan - particularly one that works while you sleep. “ James Read Overnight Tan Mask , £25, is a great option as it’s gel-based and contains hyaluronic acid,” says Alison. It suits a range of skin types. “If you have oilier or tougher skin, like most men, you can use it on its own at night time, or if you have dryer, more ageing skin, you can use it in place of your serum at night and then layer your moisturiser on top for extra hydration.”