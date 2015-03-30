All about that base: meet the future of customisable makeup...

Meet the future of makeup - Cover FX’s new Custom Cover Drops which allow you to transform any skincare product into your perfect cover up.

Pure pigment drops with the power to give any product a potent dose of customisable coverage, simply add to your favourite liquid-based base (serums, primers, moisturisers, oils, SPF - the list goes on) and watch as it morphs into its host to seamlessly merge skin care with colour and streamline your beauty regime instantly. Genius.

When we tried it out, our lovely makeup artist Sarah mixed in two drops with the brand’s incredible Illuminating Primer to give our complexions the glow of a targeted skin care product and the coverage of a sheer foundation. Natural, dewy with a boost of much-needed radiance, it gave us everything we could ever need from a cover up. Plus it’s available in 25 shades too.

The main obstacle we’ve often found difficult to overcome with multi-tasking products (for example a foundation/serum hybrid), is that often one of its benefits can run the risk of becoming compromised. With this innovation though, you’re getting the best of both worlds without a reduction in quality. You’re letting your skin care do its thing, but just upgrading it with a separate measure of tailor-made bespoke coverage.

Our makeup bags won’t be the same again...

Cover FX Custom Cover Drops are £36 and currently available at Harvey Nichols (in store and online ). The range will launch at all other stockists (House of Fraser and Urban Retreat) on May 1st 2015.

