Amazon has just launched a budget makeup range, and you’re going to want everything

There’s very little that you can't find on Amazon. And until today, an own-brand makeup line was among them. The e-commerce juggernaut has just unveiled Find, its first-ever collection of colour cosmetics and it’s about to put your Prime account to good use.

It merges two of our key Amazon loves - bargains and bulk buying. Rather than offering products individually, everything comes in a bundle of complimentary items. Prices range from just £8.30 for a lip set to £12.46 for a set of two highlighters.

What’s more, selected bundles are included in Amazon’s Subscribe & Save programme, giving you access to additional savings on repeat orders.

Products cover four categories - eyes, face, lips and nails - and include everything from eyeshadow palettes to highlighter crayons and fast-drying polishes. From modern nudes to shiny and matte finishes and bright pops of colour, it’s an eye-catching debut.

Here are the beauty bargains we reckon you'll be adding to your basket.