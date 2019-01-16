Amazon has just launched a budget makeup range, and you’re going to want everything

Ayesha Muttucumaru 16 January 2019
amazon-s-first-colour-cosmetics-range

Called Find Beauty, its lip, eye, face and nail 'bundles' give it an interesting point of difference to other low-cost brands out there

There’s very little that you can't find on Amazon. And until today, an own-brand makeup line was among them. The e-commerce juggernaut has just unveiled Find, its first-ever collection of colour cosmetics and it’s about to put your Prime account to good use.

It merges two of our key Amazon loves - bargains and bulk buying. Rather than offering products individually, everything comes in a bundle of complimentary items. Prices range from just £8.30 for a lip set to £12.46 for a set of two highlighters.

What’s more, selected bundles are included in Amazon’s Subscribe & Save programme, giving you access to additional savings on repeat orders.

Products cover four categories - eyes, face, lips and nails - and include everything from eyeshadow palettes to highlighter crayons and fast-drying polishes. From modern nudes to shiny and matte finishes and bright pops of colour, it’s an eye-catching debut.

Here are the beauty bargains we reckon you'll be adding to your basket.

Find Lip Bundles, £8.30

Each contains a shiny lipstick as well as a lip liner too, to give your handiwork extra staying power.

Buy it now

Find Cheek Sculptor Contouring Bundle, £12.46

For a radiant sweep of colour, opt for this highlighter/stick blusher duo. Their crayon packaging also makes them ideal for on the go touch-ups.

Buy it now

Find Eyebrow Bundles, £8.78

With a double-ended eyebrow pencil for filling in sparseness and an eyebrow mascara to add dimension, these kits cover a range of brow bases.

Buy it now

MORE GLOSS: Urban Decay Brow Blade - the makeup equivalent of microblading has arrived

Find Midnight Black Bundle, £11.29

For a fuller, denser lash line, this set featuring a volumising mascara and black eye marker could become your new daily go-to.

Buy it now

Find Nail Bundles, £10.73

Available in six combinations, these nail polish trios provide ample inspiration for helping you step outside your colour comfort zone.

Buy it now

Read more: You can finally buy Milk Makeup in the UK

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More