An Email Exchange With...British Beauty Blogger

Known for her authoritative and no holds barred beauty reviews, Jane Cunningham aka British Beauty Blogger is one of the UK’s premier digital voices when it comes to separating the products that work, from those that don’t.

With over 47,000 and 32,000+ followers on Twitter and Instagram respectively, there are a bevy of reasons why her legion of loyal fans rely on her frank, informative and honest opinions to shape their shopping habits; one being her extensive product knowledge and another being her unbiased editorial integrity. Jane says, “I started British Beauty Blogger as a place to talk about products and experiences in a way that just wasn’t possible in magazines or papers: I wanted to say if a product was rubbish and not just discretely ‘not mention it’...I just felt consumers had a right to know if they were throwing their money away.”

Now a leader in online and mainstream media, how did the beauty pro forge her path in the industry? “I was a beauty journalist for many years (always freelance but wrote for the Times, Telegraph, Indi, Guardian, Metro, Express and Mail...everyone really) before discovering 'blogs' when they were literally just emerging and then set up my own site,” Jane tells us. Her career highlights? “So many - being commissioned by Vogue Russia for a piece quite early in my beauty writing career, discovering that in my own space on the internet I could say what I like and no editor to stop me, going to visit Chanel's apartment in Paris - I've been very lucky and very blessed.”

When it comes to what she likes most about the beauty industry she says: “We're in a very exciting phase at the moment, mainly because the industry is being so heavily influenced by Asia and women in the UK are starting to experience innovation, textures and new routines like never before.” With her finger firmly on the pulse of future emerging trends, what does the future hold for the journalist herself? “I honestly don't know - blogging and on-line is (quite rightly) under intense scrutiny right now,” she comments. “It's in danger of imploding itself I think...”

We caught up with Jane to talk all things beauty and blogging - from the best piece of work advice she’s ever been given to staying organised, horrible bosses to the best parts of her job.