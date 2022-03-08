An Email Exchange With...Charlotte Knight, founder of Ciate London

In just six years, Ciate London has enjoyed a meteoric rise within the beauty industry, making its mark in the world of colour cosmetics and enjoying success all over the world. And the brains behind the brand whose vision has turned into a profitable reality? Entrepreneurial beauty expert, Charlotte Knight.

At just 36 years old, the former Smarta ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year’ for her leadership and innovation has led the brand to accomplishing some seriously big accolades: from its Ciate Caviar Manicure selling over 12,000 sets in its opening weekend back in April 2012, to also achieving over 1.4m views on YouTube for said Manicure too, the former editorial nail technician turned beauty giant innovator has ensured her brand has stayed ahead of the curve with launches that have elicited excitement and anticipation in the shopping masses.

Counting numerous A-list celebrities as fans, style icon Olivia Palermo recently undertook the role of its 2015 Guest Creative Director, having signed up to launch 4 limited collections as part of the collaboration. “I’m so thrilled to be working with Ciate London as Creative Director for 2015, bringing to life my idea for colour cosmetics for the first time,” said Olivia. “I’m an admirer of their innovation, I’ve enjoyed the creative process and I’m looking forward to the launch of the products coming to life.”

A brand with a bright future to match an already shining present, we caught up with Charlotte to find out more about her vision and how one of Britain’s most exciting businesswomen manages her working day.

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

CK: I don’t snooze as such, but I take a little time to wake up fully and seize the day!

GTG: How would you sum up what your company does?

CK: Create amazing, innovative products to enhance your pretty, fun and fearless side.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

CK: Turnover is vanity, profit is sanity, cash flow is reality.

MORE GLOSS: The smart way to spend your salary

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing

CK: Laughing, creating product and meeting inspirational people.

GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

CK: School run, check emails and work out.

GTG: What do you love about your job?

CK: The diversity! Every day is unique.

GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?

CK: Generally a light lunch of salad or soup – something quick and healthy!

MORE GLOSS: 5 quick and healthy lunch ideas for work

GTG: How do you stay organised?

CK: Making lists! I am a stickler for ‘Things to Do’ lists!

GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words

CK: Tailored, smart-casual, layered (so you can strip off layers, as you can never tell how the weather is going to pan out in London).

GTG: Typical work attire?

CK: Literally depends on my mood - I always dress to my mood, whether it be fierce or fun!

MORE GLOSS: Lipstick Queen Poppy King on her tech essentials

GTG: Heels or flats and why?

CK: It depends what my day entails - if I am mainly in the office for the day then heels, but if I am out and about at meetings, then flats or kitten heels! There’s nothing worse than tottering around London or New York with sore feet!

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

CK: Working as a waitress in a restaurant. The job was fun however, I am so clumsy I was forever dropping plates and glasses! I even dropped a customer’s dessert in their lap – EEK!

GTG: Notepad or i-notes

CK: Both, I have notes in my notepad.

GTG: Yoga, pilates or HIIT and why?

CK: I love HIIT – it’s a great way of getting set up for the day.

Ciate's classic pillar box red Mistress nail polish is in our limited edition Latest in Beauty Cult Collection box - buy yours here for just £15.95 to receive this classic varnish plus six other cult beauty buys worth over £60. Let us know how you get on and share your box favourites on social with #GTGItKit.

Follow us @getthegloss , Charlotte @CKnight_Ciate and @CiateLondon and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .