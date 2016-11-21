Eyeko's Nina Leykind: "Focus on one thing and do it well"

Reinventing mascara is no mean feat but that’s what Eyeko creators Nina Leykind and her partner Max did back in 1999, when they decided to launch one with a zero-waste squeeze tube as well as a whole host of other products for your eyes only. Fast forward gaining various celebrity fans and makeup artist approvals and soon Alexa Chung was on board as a Creative Consultant and Brand Ambassador and putting the brand on the map as a must-have; a stylish brand needs a face with style to represent it after all.

It was love at first sight for us when it came to their liquid liners and the brand has reached cult status with its wardrobe of eye-opening products, from the iconic mascaras to the newer brow definers. We caught up with mascara obsessive, mother and entrepreneur Nina Leykind to find out what makes her and her brand tick…

Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

I’m too scared to hit the snooze button in case I fall back asleep and sleep through the alarm - it’s the same with wake-up calls at hotels, I end up not being able to sleep at all worrying that I’ll somehow miss it! I’m not naturally a morning person but once I’m up, I’m UP.

What does your company do in under 10 words?

Award-winning go-to beauty brand for your eyes only!

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

To focus on one thing and do it well. As an entrepreneur it’s easy to act on every idea that pops into my head but focusing on one thing, doing it well and seeing it through is the real challenge!

Name three things in your working week you love doing?

As Creative Director I’m immersed in the brands visual process and I adore all aspects of product development from conceptualising new launches to testing hundreds of mascara formulas each week. Our office fridge is always filled with Champagne so it’s good to catch up with editors and makeup artists as well as our in-store Mascara Editors and bounce around ideas over a glass of bubbles - who doesn’t love that!

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

I stick on my Eyeko Hydrogel Eye Patches, have a cup of hot water and lemon and check my emails to see if there’s anything pressing come in from Asia or the US over night.