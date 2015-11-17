An Email Exchange With...Fleur De Force

With over 170 million views to date and 1.8 million subscribers across her two YouTube channels, beauty bloggers don’t get much bigger than the UK’s very own Fleur De Force.

Originally a Geography student at the London School of Economics, Fleur took her first steps towards transforming her passion for beauty and love of vlogs from dream to profitable career thanks to the encouragement of her mother to create her first video during her final year at university. Fast-forward just 6 years on, and the YouTube trailblazer hasn’t looked back with her career going from strength to strength with an array of industry awards under her belt.

Not only that, but her influence and presence have seamlessly translated from screen to shop thanks to an exciting line of business ventures too. From her new colour collection with Feel Unique , to a range of lashes she created with Eylure to touring the US with her bestselling book, ‘The Glam Guide,’ Fleur has successfully navigated her way to the top of this relatively new area of journalism and beauty reporting to both build a far-reaching brand and create a role that meets the needs of a more technologically-savvy audience perfectly. We caught up with Fleur to find out more about her working day - from the best things about her job to what keeps her motivated and inspired when it comes to achieving her career goals.

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

FDF: It depends what I've been doing the night before and what I have going on that day! In the week it's normally up-and-at-em, but at the weekends I do like a little snooze!

GTG: What does your company do in under ten words?

FDF: Honest and reliable beauty reviews, tips and fashion content online.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

FDF: To take a step back every now and again to evaluate what you're doing and where you're going versus where you want to go, and how you can optimise your time to achieve that goal.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing?

FDF: Taking pictures for Instagram because it's quick to do, shared instantly, but still creative; learning about new products and brands because I'm always looking for something new and exciting to talk about; and having meetings with inspiring, creative and successful people because it pushes me to work harder and achieve more!

GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

FDF: Check my emails, look at Instagram and cuddle my dogs (in that order!)

GTG: What do you love about your job?

FDF: I love that no day is ever the same. I'm always working on a new, different project and that really excites me. I love the challenge of creating something new and interesting every day.

GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?

FDF: If I'm on-the-go, I'll grab a salad or soup, or have a lunch meeting in which case I'll usually be ordering seafood!

GTG: How do you stay organised?

FDF: I keep an old fashioned, written diary that looks like a complete mess to anyone else but me and I write to-do lists every day.

GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words?

FDF: Flexible, fun, frantic!

GTG: Typical work attire?

FDF: Jeans and a big comfy jumper if I'm home; smart casual if I'm out and about.

GTG: Heels or flats, and why?

FDF: Flats because I love to walk everywhere!

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

FDF: Washing cars for my dad when I was 14!

GTG: Notepad or i-notes?

FDF: Notepad all the way!

GTG: Yoga, pilates or HIIT and why?

FDF: HIIT because I'm always in a hurry and like to work out as efficiently as possible!

Check out Fleur De Force in action on her YouTube channel here and her blog here .

