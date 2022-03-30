Andrew Gallimore for NARS

19 January 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-nars-andrew-listing

The renowned makeup artist joins the prestigious NARS team


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

NARS Cosmetics announced today the appointment of makeup artist Andrew Gallimore as the brand’s UK Makeup Artist Ambassador.

Speaking of his recent appointment Gallimore stated “Francois Nars is a true visionary - makeup artist, photographer and creative director. I’ve long been an admirer of his work and I am excited to be able to contribute to this brand he has built. NARS products are the perfect palette for me as a makeup artist”

With over a decade of experience Gallimore has previously worked alongside internationally celebrated photographers such as Patrick Demarchelier and David Bailey, for publications such as Vogue, Love and ID and with a celebrity clientele that includes Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Lily Allen.

Most recently, Gallimore collaborated with British fashion and portrait photographer, Rankin, to publish hisfirst beauty book, Andrew Gallimore by Rankin, highlighting his dynamic and methodical approach to makeup. Gallimore currently serves as Hunger Magazine’s Beauty Editor-at-Large.

“Andrew’s affinity for bold, boundary pushing artistry marries beautifully with the philosophies François Nars established the brand with 20 years ago, which we still embrace today,” says Frederique Lampert, NARS Regional Executive Director for Europe. “I am confident that Andrew, with his natural talent and impressive technical ability, will greatly benefit the brand in the UK and continue to elevate NARS as a makeup artistry brand.”


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Holland & Barrett Elderberry Immunity Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc 30 Gummies, £10.99
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22
Dr Barbara Sturm Exoso Metic collection, from £70
Japanfusion™ Pure Transforming Cleanser was members price £9 | non-members £25
Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
Pink Heatless Curler, was £42 now £35.70

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks: 19 of the best beauty buys to get you prepped and ready for summer
Beauty
Would you let a robot apply your eyelash extensions?
Beauty
Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now
Beauty
Is your mascara bad for your eyes?
Makeup
12 of the best powder bronzers to suit all skin tones
Beauty
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
Anna Hunter
Beauty
What’s the big deal with lip oils?
Makeup
12 of the best foundations 2023 for every skin type and finish
Explore More