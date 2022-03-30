Andrew Gallimore for NARS

NARS Cosmetics announced today the appointment of makeup artist Andrew Gallimore as the brand’s UK Makeup Artist Ambassador.

Speaking of his recent appointment Gallimore stated “Francois Nars is a true visionary - makeup artist, photographer and creative director. I’ve long been an admirer of his work and I am excited to be able to contribute to this brand he has built. NARS products are the perfect palette for me as a makeup artist”

With over a decade of experience Gallimore has previously worked alongside internationally celebrated photographers such as Patrick Demarchelier and David Bailey, for publications such as Vogue, Love and ID and with a celebrity clientele that includes Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Lily Allen.

Most recently, Gallimore collaborated with British fashion and portrait photographer, Rankin, to publish hisfirst beauty book, Andrew Gallimore by Rankin, highlighting his dynamic and methodical approach to makeup. Gallimore currently serves as Hunger Magazine’s Beauty Editor-at-Large.

“Andrew’s affinity for bold, boundary pushing artistry marries beautifully with the philosophies François Nars established the brand with 20 years ago, which we still embrace today,” says Frederique Lampert, NARS Regional Executive Director for Europe. “I am confident that Andrew, with his natural talent and impressive technical ability, will greatly benefit the brand in the UK and continue to elevate NARS as a makeup artistry brand.”