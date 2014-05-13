Angelina Jolie suffers white powder disaster

We’re all for powders that give your skin a flawless finish, but looking like you’ve emptied half a bag of flour over your face is taking things a little too far.

The normally flawless Angelina Jolie attended the New York premiere of The Normal Heart last night looking like she’d done just that. Photographed with husband Brad Pitt, the actress was sporting a series of unfortunate white smudges across her forehead and cheekbones.

Despite looking stunning in a tight-fitting black cocktail dress, the star’s makeup mishap was illuminated by the photographers’ flashes as she posed, making her look rather like she’d just stepped off the set of the Great British Bake Off.

Apparently, while it makes your skin look flawless on screen and through HD cameras, the finishing powder doesn’t stand up quite so well against the bright lights of the red carpet. Transparent when it goes on, the powder shows up white when photographed under a flash.

Beautiful Ange is never one to blend in with her show-stopping looks, but here's hoping next time she takes a little time to blend that powder in to get camera-ready before the flashes begin...