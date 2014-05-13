Angelina Jolie suffers white powder disaster

13 May 2014
get-the-gloss-angelina-jolie-setting-powder

The Maleficent actress sported unfortunate splashes of white powder across her cheeks at a New York premiere

We’re all for powders that give your skin a flawless finish, but looking like you’ve emptied half a bag of flour over your face is taking things a little too far.

The normally flawless Angelina Jolie attended the New York premiere of The Normal Heart last night looking like she’d done just that. Photographed with husband Brad Pitt, the actress was sporting a series of unfortunate white smudges across her forehead and cheekbones.

Despite looking stunning in a tight-fitting black cocktail dress, the star’s makeup mishap was illuminated by the photographers’ flashes as she posed, making her look rather like she’d just stepped off the set of the Great British Bake Off.

Apparently, while it makes your skin look flawless on screen and through HD cameras, the finishing powder doesn’t stand up quite so well against the bright lights of the red carpet. Transparent when it goes on, the powder shows up white when photographed under a flash.

Beautiful Ange is never one to blend in with her show-stopping looks, but here's hoping next time she takes a little time to blend that powder in to get camera-ready before the flashes begin...


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts

How to beat the post-summer blues

How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More