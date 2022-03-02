Anthony Vaccarello and Lancôme collaborate on new beauty range

10 March 2015
gtg-anthony-vaccarello-lancome-main

Designer Anthony Vaccarello follows in the footsteps of Jenny Packham and Jason Wu by working with the fashion house to create a new line of bespoke beauty products

This morning Lancôme announced the creation of an exclusive make-up collection by Anthony Vaccarello. Since their creation 80 years ago, collaborating with the arts and fashion world has been part of a long tradition at Lancôme, with the luxury French cosmetics house having previously worked with world renowned designers including Jenny Packham, Jason Wu and Alber Elbaz for Lanvin.

Known for his daring asymmetric cuts and radical yet romantic redefinition of femininity, Anthony Vaccarello shot to fame with his very first collection. His love of liberated and uncompromising beauty makes him a natural partner for Lancôme.

“I was inspired by the Lancôme woman’s femininity and charisma – a special kind of elegance that’s never lifeless nor frozen. For me, Lancôme embodies the philosophy of understated beauty: it’s something quintessentially French,” explains the designer.

“Anthony Vaccarello has a gift for redefining the contours of a strong, modern vision of femininity,” states Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme International General Director. “We are thrilled he has agreed to join us in this collaboration, taking over from talents such as Proenza Schouler, Alber Elbaz and, more recently, Yiqin Ying, Alexandre Vauthier and Jacquemus. Entrusting a selection of our most iconic products to a designer with such a unique creative universe is an incredibly energizing and enriching experience for a Maison like ours, that constantly combines heritage and innovation.”

The Anthony Vaccarello for Lancôme limited editions will be available from October 2015.

