These are the standout products from Chanel's new matte makeup collection

A first for the brand, everything in the new autumn/winter Apotheosis, Le Mat de Chanel collection is matte- even down to the packaging. The traditional, luxe, glossy casing has been replaced by matte black finishes, a contrast that feels very modern. In a cosmetic climate that seems preoccupied with dewiness, I am a longtime matte makeup fan, so news of this upcoming collection was music to my ears. The colour palette is earthy, with cool undertones prevailing, which is quite refreshing- as a child of the millennial Insta-makeup era, warm, matte shades are my usual calling and cool toned hues scream danger. If there’s one thing I have discovered from trying this collection, it's that I can work cool tones too. Les 4 Ombres Eye Palette

This is the standout product in the collection in my eyes. Les 4 Ombres eye shadow palettes, £44, are available in two colourways. There's Quiet Revolution, which is an intriguing combination of dusky pink with slate grey and pops of vibrant blue. I tested out Clair-Obscur -a mixed bag of matte browns, which are much more my kind of shades, despite being on the cool spectrum. The palette proved to be really wearable and includes everything you need for a subtle everyday eye to an amped up evening smokey look. As always with Chanel eyeshadows, the pigment isn’t solid and opaque, but the formula was easy to blend and the all-matte finish gave the look a very sophisticated vibe.

Stylo Ombre et Contour

Stylo Ombre Et Contour, £25 is a cream eyeshadow/khol liner hybrid available in three shades – Contour Clair, a creamy beige, Contour Graphique , a gunmetal blue grey and Contour Sombre , an intense deep black. Once I had finished applying my eyeshadow I smudged ‘Contour Sombre’ all along my upper lashline to further smoke out the look. The formula is creamy and with a little help from my angled brush the smudging was a breeze. This is foolproof and perfect for those who love a simple, quick and easy smokey eye. Rouge Allure Ink

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink, £31 is already a popular lip line in the main collection, so a matte version here makes sense. It's available in four shades - Serenity , a brownish warm pink, Expression , an intense purple pink, Euphorie , a vivid coral pink, and the shade I tried, Melancholia , a fuchsia blackcurrant. The colour selection as a whole has something for everyone, but Serenity would be the perfect everyday shade for me. The formula is quite sheer but can be built up for a more dramatic finish. Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur Mat

A new selection of shades of Le Rouge Crayon De Couleur, £31 , again in a matte finish, these beautifully easy to use lipstick pens are practicality in its finest form. The texture is creamy and rich and they glide onto the lips with ease. Available in six new colours, I tried Impulsion which is a rich cranberry red shade, the embodiment of autumn/winter and a shade I know I will be turning to again come the festive season. Joues Contraste I'd say that the most surprising product in the line up is Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Quintessence, £35 - a fresh mauve. The warm pink shade adds a striking contrast to the more classic eye and lip combinations in the collection and act as juxtaposition to the otherwise sombre palette. It works. Le Vernis

Completing the line up are two new Le Vernis Nail Polish shades, £22 – Ultime , a bold red and Profondeur , a deep burgundy. Both are (wait for it...) matte in finish and striking, and perfect for the change in season. The verdict