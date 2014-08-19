Are these the kindest makeup brushes on the high street?

Makeup brushes are vital to any artist’s kit, whether you’re an amateur or a pro, but you needn’t invest your savings in the luxe brushes to achieve a polished finish. Whether you’re backstage or just in your bathroom, it pays to have a few trusty tools to rely on, and that’s where The Body Shop Expert Brush Collection comes in.

Doing my best cockney market seller impression, the blusher brush, eyeshadow brush, foundation brush, face and body brush and lipstick and concealer brush are a steal when purchased as a set (£30 instead of £58) and £1.50 from each sale goes to The Teenage Cancer Trust. Except for perhaps an eyeliner brush or tapered contouring brush, the collection contains all of your daily basics, and two multitasking brushes mean that you get more bang for your buck (the face and body brush in particular is brilliant for sweeping bronzer over the décolletage or along the shins).

All of the brushes feel soft and high quality and I was particularly impressed by the blusher brush - the rounded end buffs colour into the apples of the cheeks for an instantly lifted, youthful effect. £30 really is a small price to pay for a “done” face and brushes you want to stroke yourself with all day long (or perhaps that’s just me?).

The Body Shop Expert Brush Collection, £30, buy online