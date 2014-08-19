Are these the kindest makeup brushes on the high street?

Anna Hunter 19 August 2014
brush-kit-main

Cruelty free, charitable and it won’t assault your wallet - this makeup brush set has a LOT going for it

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Makeup brushes  are vital to any artist’s kit, whether you’re an amateur or a pro, but you needn’t invest your savings in the luxe brushes to achieve a polished finish. Whether you’re backstage or just in your bathroom, it pays to have a few trusty tools to rely on, and that’s where The Body Shop Expert Brush Collection comes in.

Doing my best cockney market seller impression, the blusher brush, eyeshadow brush, foundation brush, face and body brush and lipstick and concealer brush are a steal when purchased as a set (£30 instead of £58) and £1.50 from each sale goes to The Teenage Cancer Trust. Except for perhaps an eyeliner brush or tapered contouring brush, the collection contains all of your daily basics, and two multitasking brushes mean that you get more bang for your buck (the face and body brush in particular is brilliant for sweeping bronzer over the décolletage or along the shins).

All of the brushes feel soft and high quality and I was particularly impressed by the blusher brush - the rounded end buffs colour into the apples of the cheeks for an instantly lifted, youthful effect. £30 really is a small price to pay for a “done” face and brushes you want to stroke yourself with all day long (or perhaps that’s just me?).

The Body Shop Expert Brush Collection, £30,  buy online 


You may also like

How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
15 of the best cream blushers for the perfect flushed look


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More