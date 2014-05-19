Are you ‘labelled’ by your skin concern?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 May 2014
get-the-gloss-dermablend-5

The new Vichy Dermablend campaign aims to help you ‘Lose The Label,’ with some of the best makeup for rosacea and acne around

From rosacea  to acne , do people see the condition of your skin before they see you? Building on its reputation for changing perceptions about why and how people use makeup, Dermablend has launched its new Lose The Label campaign to give people the opportunity to take control of how they’re perceived.

The two campaign videos feature women talking candidly and honestly about their different skin concerns -  Danni  recalls her struggle with rosacea and  Catherine  speaks of her fight against adult acne. Both have found skin confidence using Dermablend, the results of which we can certainly vouch for too. Each of the products in the range provides full coverage while being not at all heavy, avoiding the cakey, pore-clogging feel that many other camouflage makeup products we’ve tried in the past can have.

Portraying makeup as a tool of strength rather than weakness, the videos look to encourage people to view makeup not as something to hide behind, but more as an ally in battling people’s superficial first impressions. You may remember how  we reported on the US Camo Confession campaign in the US  (whose videos attracted over four million hits), and now with this new campaign hitting YouTube screens in the UK too, we hope that the conversation on skin conditions will continue to be encouraged by the beauty industry and continue to grow too.

Join the conversation by sharing your story of how Dermablend helped you ‘Lose The Label’  here .


