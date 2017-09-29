ASOS’ very first makeup collection has landed

When it comes to fashion, ASOS has established itself as a global tour de force. With a wide-ranging roster of products in its portfolio, its own brand clothing line has cultivated a loyal following over the years and its first colour collection looks set to follow in its successful footsteps.

With its beauty section already offering a huge selection of popular brands, it only seemed a matter of time before an ASOS-own collection would make the switch from virtual to reality - and it’s been worth the wait. Featuring 46 shades across liquid and vibrant matte lipsticks, contouring palettes, shimmering eyeshadows, highlighting chubby sticks and bronzers, the Korean-beauty inspired brand is all about self-expression - an ethos reflected by the campaign’s ‘Go play’ tagline. Also included are lip liners, liquid pens and pencil eyeliners, a mascara, blusher and a translucent finishing pressed powder - a solid base of beauty basics.