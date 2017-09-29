ASOS’ very first makeup collection has landed

Ayesha Muttucumaru 29 September 2017
asos-beauty

Bold, bright and budget-friendly, here’s what you need to know about the e-retailer’s debut 46-piece makeup colour collection

When it comes to fashion, ASOS has established itself as a global tour de force. With a wide-ranging roster of products in its portfolio, its own brand clothing line has cultivated a loyal following over the years and its first colour collection looks set to follow in its successful footsteps.

With its beauty section already offering a huge selection of popular brands, it only seemed a matter of time before an ASOS-own collection would make the switch from virtual to reality - and it’s been worth the wait. Featuring 46 shades across liquid and vibrant matte lipsticks, contouring palettes, shimmering eyeshadows, highlighting chubby sticks and bronzers, the Korean-beauty inspired brand is all about self-expression - an ethos reflected by the campaign’s ‘Go play’ tagline. Also included are lip liners, liquid pens and pencil eyeliners, a mascara, blusher and a translucent finishing pressed powder - a solid base of beauty basics.

Pigment-wise, the range certainly delivers. From silky eyeliner pencils to bold bullets of lip colour and buttery highlighters, they provide great colour payoff, with further shades rolling out soon after they launch.

Even more impressively though, is the price list. From £5 lip liners (the cheapest items on the makeup menu) to £12 eyeshadow palettes (the most expensive), the range is extremely affordable to prove that quality needn’t come at a cost. Certain to impress its 20-something fan-base as well as older demographics too, we look forward to seeing the upcoming additions it has in store. We’ve heard that bases could be in the pipeline...watch this space.

ASOS Makeup is available to buy online here .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Best Black Friday deals 2022. We scour the Black Friday sale bargains for you

Glossy picks: the best budget beauty buys under £15

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set, £11.50

Bershka core oversized blazer, £29.99

Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream, £225

ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, £17

​​ASOS Design boxy oversized grandad blazer, £40

Urban Revivo knitted cardigan, £25.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Makeup

11 of the best eyeshadow palette whatever your budget or eye look you’re after

Makeup

Going 'out-out'? MUAs give us their ultimate party edits in just 6 products

Beauty

Glossy picks: best new beauty buys this week from £12

Makeup

I’ve tried thousands of products and this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face

Beauty

Glossy Picks: new buys for a new month

Makeup

Video: MUA Bryony Blake takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

Skin

From clinic to bathroom cabinet: the sought-after skin doctors masterminding their own product lines

Explore More