Ateh Jewel x Space NK beauty box is out now – here's what's inside!

Beauty expert and diversity advocate (oh and judge at the upcoming Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards ) Ateh Jewel just brightened up our Monday (and our skin) by sharing all the details on her vibrant pink Glow Box collaboration with Space NK. She's been teasing us for just over a week with peeks at what she has called a "beauty dream come true" and now we know exactly what's inside.

The box is priced at £125 but worth over £240. Ateh says "the box is here to make people feel good about themselves as well as making real change. Glowing is a state of mind as well as being fabulous on the outside." The box is emblazoned with positive mantras that echo Ateh's upbeat vibe, saying "pump it up" and "love and pass it on" on the punchy pink sleeve and Space NK is making a "substantial donation" to the Doctor Ateh Jewel Education Foundation which supports black people get into higher education. Ateh has been a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter debate, writing for Get The Gloss on the prejudices she has suffered as a black woman in the beauty industry and beyond

What's in the Ateh Jewel x Space NK Glow Box?

The box includes an edit of eight of Ateh's beauty favourites all suitable for every skin tone.

* Chantecaille Pure Rosewater, which Ateh calls the "Rolls Royce of rose water", perfect for pepping dehydrated, tired complexions.

* Ren Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, which Ateh loves for its opal fruit scent, full of enzymes for glowy skin and rosemary for circulation.

* Votary Neroli and Myrrh Facial Oil is also in the mix which Ateh says is perfect for combination skin and makes for a lovely end of day ritual.

* Aveda Sap Moss Shampoo and Conditioner. Ateh credits this it with being able to tame the hair of everyone in her family, all of whom have completely different textures and curl types, from her own 4c coils to her nine-year-old twins 3a and 4a curls her husband Daniel who "looks like a Viking" and has a "two-way wave".

"Good hair makes you happy from the inside out," Ateh says of this hardworking duo.

* Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Chocolate Geode. Ateh calls herself a "colour cosmetics girl at heart," so no surprise that there's a selection of high-performing makeup in the mix, starting with this a rich bronze highlighter. So many highlighters for dark skin tones can look overdone and garish but this one looks elegant on black skin, but suits every tone when applied to the brow bone, around the cheekbone ("the magic C" as Ateh calls it) or even as an eyeshadow.

* By Terry's Double Effect Mascara is also in the box, a "game-changer" according to Ateh as it's two brushes in one (twist the to turn the brush from a long separator to a brush-like lash-loader, to deliver volume and length.

* Fresh Sugar Blood Orange Hydrating Lip Balm has a deep, rich colour that Ateh promises isn't "wishy-washy" on black skin, yet looks good on everyone. It's silky not sticky and smells good enough to eat.

The Space NK x Ateh Jewel Glow Box costs £125 box is on sale now