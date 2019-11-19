Avon's new clean beauty range Distillery moves into makeup - and we love it

You can always rely on Avon for certain things; my bedside table wouldn't be complete without the Planet Spa Aromatherapy Sleep Mist and I wouldn't feel ready for my day without an all-over body spritz of the hero Dry Oil Spray . Now the brand has also launched into the clean beauty realm, with the introduction of Distillery. The exciting rose gold-topped new collection is composed of nine products, all of which combine vegan ingredients with delightful textures and environmentally conscious packaging. Products include a waterless cleanser, £15, a vitamin C shot that can be added to any skincare, £22, a facial oil, £22, an SPF 25, £18, and a crystal clear night cream, £16. The skincare range was so well received when it launched in September that Avon is following up this week with a colour cosmetics range. Launching November 22, it features a liquid lipstick, £12, mascara, £14, single eyeshadows housed in cardboard packaging, £10, and a powder foundation in ten shades, £16. The nine skincare items are formulated without any alcohol, fragrance, artificial dyes or essential oils, with each one containing an average of 15 ingredients and are water-free where possible. They're distilled in order to increase and power up the concentration and pigments in the product - hence the name. Here's what's caught our eye from the collection across skincare and makeup. Everything is less than £22 - kind to our skin and purse? We're sold!

Clean Break Cleanser, £15 This product looks and feels like something three times its price; it's 100 per cent waterless and made from 69 per cent pure pressed apricot oil. The absence of water delivers maximum concentration for super-powerful cleansing, melting away makeup without stripping the skin. It smells fresh, thanks to the apricot oil and feels like silk when massaged into the skin.

Purify Facial Oil, £22 Just the colour of this fresh-looking oil drew us in - then we read the ingredients and fell even more in love; it includes jojoba oil, vitamin E and Scandi powerhouse cloudberry, which is absolutely packed with vitamin C (four times the amount of orange), delivering a powerful purifying punch. MORE GLOSS: How to choose the right facial oil - even if you think you don't need one It absorbs quickly, but I think I'd be more likely to apply this last thing at night, rather than in the morning, just to allow the ingredients to really work their magic.

Sleep Potion, £18 It can't only be me that's never seen a clear night cream before. Gels, yes, but never a clear cream! I was amazed when I got this out the box and have been impressed by the results too. It feels really refreshing and light, yet nourishing enough to make my skin feel hydrated during these chilly climes we've been having. With niacinamide to shrink the appearance of pores, as well as 100 per cent plant-based glycerine and sodium hyaluronate, this crystal-clear cream drenches your skin in 48-hour moisture, to help you wake up glowing.

Lip Rush, £12, launching November 22nd Our editorial director Victoria tried this out and was flooded with compliments about the rich hue. Applied with a soft doe-foot applicator, this liquid lipstick is non-sticky, and stays put for the long-haul, standing strong against drinking water. It'll be available in nine shades, and feels very comfortable to wear - and given the amount of lipstick we end up eating in our lifetime, it's reassuring that the clean formula means you're not swallowing chemicals.