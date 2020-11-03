Get excited! The A/W 2020 makeup collections are here – and you're going to love them

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

While summer is all about glowing skin, subtle shimmer and barely-there eye makeup, things get a lot more exciting in the cosmetics department when autumn and winter creep in. Bold wine-hued lips, emerald eyes and all-out glamour come into play as the chillier weather sets in and after a summer of no-one seeing our makeup prowess we’ve never been keener to go all out in the glam stakes. "The themes for AW2020 are luxe rich textures and lots of classic looks with winged feline eyeliner and statement lips," says makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto "There are lots of nods to timeless glamour of all eras with bronze, copper and golden glimmering gorgeous textures on the eye smoked out and blended. "There's a vampy side to beauty this season too; oxblood lipsticks with everything else super stripped back with skin super polished and sculpted to perfection. "The unexpected twist this year, in a year of surprises, is the cheerful colour rebellion on the eyes using neon orange, yellow to pastel pink and powder blue. This is either artfully applied to the eyes or a more subtle punch with mascara." Here are the luxe new season makeup collections we can’t wait to wear on our faces. For Parisien glamour: Laura Mercier Ballet á Paris Holiday 2020 Collection

While we can’t hop on the Eurostar to Paris (sob!) and we finished Emily in Paris within mere days, Laura Mercier is indulging our Paris dreams with the collection inspired by the elegance of the of the ballerinas at the French Ballet Theatre in Paris with this limited-edition collection. It pays tribute to the ethereal beauty, grace and strength of the ballerinas with a wide range of bold colors, opulent finishes, and luxurious textures. Pièce de Résistance Eye & Cheek Essentials, £96, coming soon Housed in a pretty pink double-sided palette this has everything you need to create a flawless look including 15 eyeshadows from sheer to highly pigmented, along with bronzer, blush and highlighter in universally flattering shades. There's a mirror between the two palettes that separates them. Opening Night Cheek Palette, £46 Embossed with a ribbon design this trio of bronzer, blush and highlighter gives a natural glow to even the most sun-deprived skin Rose Pirouette Illuminator, £38 This buildable illuminator gives a flush of rose gold pink that can be built from a soft glow to an intense shine, depending on your preference For an injection of sparkle: Illamasqua 2020 Beyond Collection

To add some much-needed sparkle to 2020 Illamasqua has added five new additions to the Beyond range. Inspired by delicate preciouse gems and glimmering crystals they ever live in gold-flecked packaging too add glamour to your makeup bag. Beyond Artistry Eyeshadow Palette, £38 Fans of a jewel-toned makeup look will fall head over heels for this palette of 12 highly pigmented shimmer powder eyeshadows, which mixes two-tone metallics with warm Autumnal hues. Beyond Face Palette Blush and Highlight, £45 This is Illamasqa's first ever quad face palette and includes two powder blushes (in popular shades Katie and Hussy) along with powder highlighters OMG and Daze for either a classic champagne shimmer or a pearlescent strobe finish. Beyond Lipstick, £20 Illamasqua is known for punchy, bold lipsticks but for the first time the brand has introduced cream-shimmer formulas. Available in pearlescent six shades these are comfortable and long-wearing, gliding on with the feel of a balm. For frosty makeup: Tom Ford Soleil Neige 2020 Color Collection

Based around the magical sight of sparkling snow in sunlight, Tom Ford’s 2020 winter collection celebrates the crystal sparkle of the season with light-diffusing shades packaged in luxe gold casing. Available from 9 October. Soleil Neige Balm Frost, £44

Trust Tom Ford to make frost sound appealing. This pearlescent bullet moisturises and nourishes the lips with a silky, shimmering formula that melts in and mimics the sun’s reflection on snow, universally flattering for all skin tones.Soleil Neige Eye Color Quad, £68

Tom Ford palettes are always a thing of beauty; this neatly designed collection of colours is versatile and can be used to create subtly looks or bold smokey eyes. Frost-white, rose gold, luminous copper and burnished bronze, the hues are all multidimensional for shimmer-packed holiday makeup.

Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil, £75

Spray this citrus floral musk oil onto your skin for a lightweight, illuminated glow on arms, legs and décolletage.For iconic beauty: Chanel Holiday Collection 2020, Les Chaines D’or De Chanel



Nothing says 'treat yourself' quite like a Chanel purchase and if ever we deserved a treat, it’s this year. The 2020 holiday collection from Chanel is based on the iconic Chanel chain bags, with the emblem embossed into eyeshadows and blush for a truly luxe take on a Christmas collection. Available November 6. Illuminating Blush Powder, £52

Deliver a dose of radiance to sun-deprived skin with this satiny copper pink with a rosy undertone. So very, very Chanel.

Ombre Premiere Eyeshadows, £31

In four glorious shades, these shadows echo the festivities of Christmas past with deep hues including antique gold Or Antique, platinum Or Black, copper pink Cuivre Rose and khaki brown Cuir Brun.

Rouge Allure, £35

Finish your festive look with a classic Chanel lip shade enhanced with luminous gold sparkles.For star-spangled shine: Givenchy Holidays 2020



If sparkle and shine are your thing, Givenchy’s star-spangled 2020 holiday collection is going to be rather exciting for you. On sale from 15 October 2020. Black to Light Palette, £49

This glittering palette houses a combination of matte and satin eyeshadows with different sized mother of pearls infused to help it them be as light reflective as you can possible imagine. The silver and white star gives a pearlescent shine to your look while the two greys contrast the shine for a festive look with mysterious depth.

Le Rouge

and Le Rough Deep Velvet, £29 each

It’s not a holiday collection without a statement red lip. These are both long-lasting, one with a pearly finish befitting the festive season and the other matte for a velvety look (if Christmas isn’t the season for velvet we don’t know when is!)L’Interdit Lip Top Coat Limited Edition

, £24.50

This non-sticky gloss transforms any lipstick into a party-ready shade thanks to pink and gold sparkle.For J-beauty fans: Decorte AQ Point Makeup



This is the first colour collection from Japanese skincare brand Decorte, which launched back in 1970 and has since had ambassadors including Kate Moss and Grace Kelly. They lead the way when it comes to J-beauty and their serum is the fastest selling in Japan. While they've released base products before, this is their new premium colour range. The collection comprises lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushers and mascara all harnessing the skincare powers of Decorte’s existing skin conditioning products. AQ stands for absolute quality and the products are housed in multi-faceted metallic crystal casing for a touch of luxury every time you open your makeup bag. Decorte AQ Point Lipstick, £50

Available in 30 shades from nude to coral, plum to brown, this moisturising satin finish lipstick is easy to apply and has collagen in for an on-going plumping effect. Available from 16 September, preorder now.

Decorte AQ Point Mascara, £42

This mascara gives texture and a deep lasting finish to lashes thanks to a brush the fit the curve of the lash, coating it from root to tip. It has silk extract and keratin to moistures and repair.

Decorte AQ Point Blush, £57

Seven shades from Nude Coral to Classical Red make up this collection of fine-line diffusing blushers. They’re translucent on the cheeks, allowing the skin tone to shine through rather than be masked.

Decorte AQ Point Eyeshadow, £32

Whether you want Emerald Blue or Plum Purple, or the more wearable Nudie Beige, these 18 shades are available in matte, satin, metallic and prism, a shimmering multi-layered pearl infused shade.For your cheeky side: Nars The Climax Extreme Collection



Never ones to shy away from big claims, Nars’ latest collection promises to help you reach your peak thanks to drama delivering mascara and a sultry eyeshadow palette. Climax Extreme Mascara, £22

This mascara delivers dramatic volume in just one coat thanks to an XXXL ribbed bristled brush to create explosive volume with a latex-like black pigment.

Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette, £56

Matte, shimmer and latex finishes come together in this 12 shade palette. Never one to shy away from innuendo, the hues include shimmering duo chrome neutral Endowed, shimmering light copper Pulsing, bright pink peach Blow and burnt brown red Code Red.For a chic take on the festive season: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Holiday collection 2020



Less obviously festive but every bit as magical, Bobbi Brown’s holiday collection is inspired by the New York City and the beauty of ballet. Luxe Gilded Highlighter, £36.50

Bobbi Brown is known for delivering an enviable glow, and this highlighter is no different with flecks of gold giving an ethereal glow.

Luxe Prismatic Lipstick, £29

Pep up any outfit with a slick of this bold magenta lipstick.

Luxe Encore Eyeshadow Palette in Bronze and Burgundy, £48 each

Whether you want or a bold or a neutral look this party season, Bobbi Brown is on hand with shimmering shades and pigmented pinks.

Golden Slipper Eyeshadow Palette, £36.50

Is there anything that sounds more special than a golden slipper? We think not. Pure sparkle and dramatic matte come together in the palette.

Midnight Waltz, £29.50

If all out shine and sparkle aren’t for you, you’ll love this dramatic, mysterious collection of shades for a chic Christmas style.For art-lovers: Byredo Makeup in collaboration with Isamaya French



More a work of art that a cosmetics collection this artfully designed range is really something to behold. Byredo is, of course, better known for fragrance but they’ve entered the makeup game with a bang with this Issamaya French collab – makeup artist French is known for her daring 'makeup-as-art editorial shoots. The products are designed to be worn as you see fit rather than the brand telling us what to do with them. There’s a lot to the collection including balms, liners and eyeshadows, but here are our top picks, dropping on October 1. Colour Stick, £26

16 shades from the totally wearable nude Vienna to the out there violet Purple Stinger complete this stick collection which can be worn wherever you see fit - eyes, cheeks, lips or all! We want them all.

Lipstick, £35

With 15 shades this perfectly packaged weighty lipstick offers seven satins and eight mattes with deep burgundy Worship Her topping our wish list. It delivers rich colour that is comfortable to wear all night long.

Mascara, £35

Designed for precision this has ingredients that promise intensity, strength and endurance for luscious lashes that feel flexible.For a pop of colour: Suqqu AW20 Colour Collection



Far from moody colours, Suqqu has gone the other way for their autumn collection with bright, unique shades helping you achieve a water-shine finish. Suqqu Tone Touch Eyes, £24

These individual eyeshadows come in frosty orange Cinnamon Orange for an autumnal feel, Smoke Turquoise for an elegant bold, look, Shell Pink, a rose that suits every occasion and Azaelaa Drop, a pink with silver and subtle blue shimmers.

Suqqu Designing Colour Eyes, £46

Copper and crystal eyeshadow complement each other beautifully in this deep, shimmery palette.

Suqqu Powder Blush Compact 101, £58

This houses four shades for every skin tone, along with two highlighting shades for extra glow. It feels silky on the skin and delivered high colour pay off that lasts all day.

Suqqu Multi Glow Stick, £30

Because even the autumn months need a little bit of dew, this gives a smooth, subtly shimmering skin look that can be used as primer and highlighter.For ethereal beauty: Stila Bohemian Renaissance Fall 2020

