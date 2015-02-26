Backstage Beauty: Top makeup and health tips from models at LFW AW15

When they walk for some of the biggest names in the fashion industry and regularly face 6am shows and 12 hour days (not to mention countless flights), nobody knows better than runway models the importance of maintaining their health and beauty. Keen to find out how they keep themselves looking fresh, young and enviably beautiful we sent our Glossy spies backstage this LFW to see what makeup mantras these jetsetting beauties had to offer. Atikah, 22, J.JS Lee

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “I love anything MAC but particularly love their foundations - they’re really light but give awesome coverage at the same time.” GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “Vitamin c tablets, always some concealer and a bit of lip balm to keep me looking fresh,” GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “Sleep more and smoke less!” Rosie viva, 18, J.JS Lee

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “Every morning and evening I use this macadamia nut oil on my skin and hair - it keeps it look really healthy and hydrated - I couldn’t live without it!” GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “I always have a MAC lipstick in a dark, vampy colour. I also love bronzer so always keep this with me - I use either the Chanel Soleil Tan , £28.80, or the MAC Bronzing Powder, £21, in shimmery golden colour.” GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “Drink tonnes of coconut water - I swear it does wonders for the skin. If you don’t like it try the mocha one - it’s great because it tastes just like chocolate!” Audrey, 24, House of Holland

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “I have so many, but my absolute favourite product is my Lancome cream .” GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “Eyelash curlers, Lancome Teint Miracle Concealer , £26.50, a Dior mascara and two blush palettes from Dior.” GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “I apply a Redken oil hair mask to my hair before I go to sleep, then in the morning I wash it out with shampoo - no conditioner and It keeps hair so soft and moisturised.” Xannie Cater, 19, Temperley

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “ Dermalogica Sheer Tint Moisturiser , £34.80. GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “That moisturiser plus any Lancome mascara .” GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “Always take your makeup off before you go to sleep! I use Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water , £4.99. Kriss, 21, J.W. Anderson

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “I love the face products by MAC - both their foundation and their powder.” GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “I try not to wear much makeup so that I keep my skin clear - but if I do It will be a bit of MAC foundation and a Bourjois Blusher , £7.99 - they’re so cute and look really natural.” GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “If you’re going to use any skin care product make sure it’s Bioderma - I love it so much. Also eat well - lots of fruits and vegetables and exercise when you can!” Joline, 19, Margaret Howell

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “I can’t live without lip balm - especially as I fly a lot so my lips can get really dry. In particular I love Rosebud Salve , £8.50 - it’s smells amazing. GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “I keep Bioderma Sensibio , £4.50, with me at all times so I can always take makeup off straight after a show. I also have some mascara and blusher too - both MAC. GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “Eat as clean as you can and focus on foods with lots of energy like chia seeds - avoid junk. Also don’t use any beauty or skincare products with parabens and harmful chemicals - keep everything you use as gentle and natural as possible.” Ksenia, 20, Amanda Wakeley

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “I’m obsessed with Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate , £24.50, it’s so amazing for my skin.” GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “I actually use more skin care than I do makeup. I always have Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Hydrating Masque , £28, and the Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets Natural Exfoliator , £33. GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “Try to eat organic food as much as you can and drink a tonne of water. Also avoid sleeping in air con as this can really dry out the skin.” Zita, 19, Michael Van der Ham

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “Bioderma is the best” GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “I always have Bioderma on me - to clean my face between shows.” GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “No matter how tired you are, always take your makeup off!” Vivienne Rohner, 16, Bora Aksu

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “I don’t use a lot, but I do apply YSL Forever Youth Liberator Y-Shape Creme , £64 during the day and a night cream by Avène before I go to sleep.” GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “CoverGirl Mascara and a grey eyeshadow by Max Factor.” GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “Plenty of sleep!” Anita Moore, 19, Felder Felder

GTG: What’s your favourite beauty product? “A smokey eye pencil in a really deep black.” GTG: What's in your makeup bag? “Kiehl’s BB Cream, L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation in shade N8 and a L’Oréal Paris lipstick in a dark purple or raspberry shade. I also collect lots of little Fashion Week beauty miniatures. I have loads!” GTG: What's your best health and beauty tip? “My mum told me to mix some cornmeal with a little olive oil and honey and apply it to my face. You then leave it on and steam it using hot water. It acts as a great deep cleansing treatment to open up the pores and leaves skin refreshed.” Kati Fiskaali, 19, Roksanda