Bank Holiday beauty: the ultimate It-kits to suit any occasion

It’s our favourite time of year. With the Bank Holidays round the corner, we’re all set to enjoy an added day or two of late nights and lie-ins. So no matter what big plans you’ve got in the pipeline, we’ve devised our ultimate guide of the best beauty products around to suit any occasion for ensuring you look and feel your best right up until Tuesday morning. From pre-party prep to wedding essentials, staycation to vacation, these are the hair, skin and makeup must-haves that carry our long weekend seals of approval. The party girl It kit... Got a big night out planned? Pimp your party prep with these clutch bag essentials... YSL Touche Éclat Blur Primer

Give your makeup extra staying power with this illuminating, glow-inducing primer. With miniscule glitter particles to add a touch of subtle illumination to your complexion, it perfectly preps skin for foundation, blusher and powder by creating an even, flawless canvas. Buy online , £29.50. Redken Style Connection Quick Tease

Bardot-volume in a bottle, this volumising hairspray gives roots extra oomph and texture to provide a comb-free alternative to backcombing and a dose of added glamour to your finished hairstyle of choice. Buy online , £13.85. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Titanium Smoke

Whoever thought glitter wasn’t for grown-ups surely hadn’t tried this palette. Packed with pigment, sparkle and show-stopping shimmer, the mixture of satin, matte and frosted shades make for the ideal eyeshadow palette for giving your night time smokey eyes a work to play edge. Buy online , £63. Clarins Exfoliating Body Scrub For Smooth Skin

If you’re looking to get your legs out after a hibernation with them covered up in tights, this body scrub is amazing at leaving skin smoother, softer and suppler than it’s been in months. It has pre-night out treat and treatment written all over it. Buy online , £29. La Roche-Posay Physiological Micellar Solution

This rinse-free skin cleanser and makeup remover should be permanently welded to every girl’s bedside cabinet. Simply apply to a cotton pad and pop onto wet skin to gently eradicate all evidence of a big night out. Buy online , £12. The wedding makeup essentials... What beauty products will ensure you look picture perfect from dusk till dawn? Try these timeless makeup buys on for size... Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Mademoiselle

Beautifully formulated, luxuriously textured and universally flattering, this hydrating lipstick enriched with mimosa, jojoba and sunflower plant butter is quite simply, the perfect nude. Buy online , £26. MAC In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash

A great way of adding definition to your eyes while also providing a fake eyelash-free substitute for feigning a fuller flutter, this mascara lengthens, thickens and separates in one fell swoop thanks to its intelligently devised brush that coats lashes from root to tip. Buy online , £19. Laura Mercier Bonne Mine Stick Face Colour in Pink Glow

Your secret weapon in boosting your no makeup makeup regimes, this clutch bag-friendly pint-sized bullet is supreme at adding a subtle pop of colour to cheeks in the easiest of ways. Sheer and natural, leaving a gorgeous dewy finish in its wake, it fits the bill perfectly whether you're blushing bride or part of the bridal party (in more ways than one). Buy online , £26. YSL Touche Éclat Blur Perfector

No matter how crowded the dancefloor gets, keep shine at bay with this universal skin perfector. A cleverly engineered powder-balm hybrid, it expertly diffuses the evidence of a shiny T-zone to mattify skin quickly and effectively without leaving a powdery residue behind. Buy online , £31.50. Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Calypso Cheek Palette

This coral-pink collectable provides a trio of tropical shades to enhance, highlight and blush in one easy-to-carry compact. Layer the mixture of neutral and bright colours with the illuminator to optimise a healthy glow and provide the perfect finishing touch to your wedding outfit of choice. Buy online , £34. The staycation hair and skin saviours... Opting for home rather than away this Bank Holiday? Book in some me time with our pick of the best pampering beauty products around... Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Rapid Radiance Mask

Complete with a guided meditation from yoga expert and Get The Gloss Expert Nadia Narain , (listen to it here ), this mask and wellness duo makes for the best excuse to have a night in. A treat for skin and senses, the buttery cream mask comes to the rescue of the most lacklustre of complexions to restore radiance and softness to a range of different skin types. Buy online , £30. Philip Kingsley Pamper Time Collection

Just as the name suggests, this collection of hair heroes contains all the ingredients needed to get your ‘do back to its best. Complete with the award-winning pre-shampoo Elasticizer treatment, Daily Damage Defence, a trigger spray bottle and cotton hair wrap, there’s no reason for why you can’t bring the spa home with you with this atop your bathroom shelf. Buy online , £32. Aromatherapy Associates Relax Massage & Body Oil

Soothe dry skin and stressed nerves in one treatment with this heavenly scented body oil. The ideal pre or post bath or shower treat, it provides a deeply nourishing hit of hydration to leave skin comprehensively quenched thanks to a unique blend of essential oils and a formulation akin to liquid gold. Buy online , £41. Decléor Aroma Nutrition Nourishing Rich Body Cream

Think of this rich, enveloping body butter as a cocoon for your skin. Enriched with Frankincense essential oil, shea butter and plum kernel oil, it’s the upgrade to your regular daily moisturiser that restores and replenishes on a deeper level. Buy online , £32. Cover FX Custom Colour Drops

In case you do want to leave the house and don’t quite want to go completely makeup free, opt for this beauty innovation that transforms any liquid based product into your ideal cover up. Whether added to your moisturiser, primer or serum, these drops of intense pigment allow you to customise the finish and your desired level of coverage. The choice is yours. Buy online , £36. The holiday hot list... Got a weekend getaway booked? Don’t take off without these beauty products in tow... La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Nutritive Oil SPF50+

Water-resistant and high protection, this broad spectrum sunscreen makes for the ideal travel companion should you be heading to sunnier climes. It also gives limbs a beautiful glossy sheen which comes particularly in handy when temperatures and hemlines look to be on their way up. Buy online , £17.50. Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer

When it's too hot for makeup, keep it simple with this creamy hard-working concealer in your carry-on. A demi-matte cover up that melts into skin to disguise dark circles and blemishes, it's all you'll need for a quick dose of skin confidence come heat or humidity. Buy online , £17.50. Original & Mineral Surf Bomb Sea Salt Spray

The best salt spray we’ve tried for creating effortlessly tousled waves, there’s never been a better reason to leave your straighteners at home with this in your suitcase. Great for adding texture and to even the sleekest of natural hair types, it’s the beach-free way of achieving beachy waves that doesn’t require you leaving your hotel room. Buy online , £18. Percy & Reed Carry-All Carry-On Beauty Bag

The perfect size for fitting your essential lotions and potions, this trio of beauty and makeup bags suits bottles, tools and accessories alike. It even comes with a heat resistant sleeve for keeping curlers cool too. Buy online , £24. NARS The Multiple in Laguna

A one-stop-shop piece of contouring makeup ideal for bronzing and highlighting a multitude of different skin tones and skin types, no makeup bag should be without one of these in its artillery. A master of multi-tasking, it gives skin a sheer, buildable wash of colour that blends and sets like a dream. It’s one of our all-time favourite beauty buys. Buy online , £29. My Little Chloé: Roses de Chloé EDP