Be pretty in pink with this bijou blush

Like a mysterious beauty in a 1920s film, what woman doesn’t like the idea of an intricate keepsake compact that conceals the secret to her fresh-flushed complexion and ripe, rosy cheeks? We for one certainly do and are particularly taken with the art-deco style bouquet blush created by the ever-so-chic ByTerry.

Containing three delicate shades of rose, this compact includes a luminescent, pearlised pink that works to highlight and sculpt, a peachy pink for a warm, fresh flush and a more intense rose hue to give definition and depth. Designed with a highly wearable formula and a luminous matte veil, it provides both long-lasting radiance and adaptable intensity.

Incredibly fine and luxurious, this blush is enriched with silky photo-luminescent polymers, micro-fused mineral pigments and high-definition light-reflective correctors, that work to create a cashmere fine powder that blends into skin with a velvety smooth finish. Use each colour individually for a precise look or sweep across all three shades for a beautiful blend of blush - finished with the sweet scent of rose this chic compact is nothing short of magnifique.

BY TERRY Terrybly Rose de Rose, £72, is available from SpaceNK