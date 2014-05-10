Be summer-ready in an instant with Clarins’ new bronzer

10 May 2014
get-the-gloss-clarins-bronzing-palette-1

Clarins Colours of Brazil Summer Bronzing Compact is the ideal combination of matte and shimmer for perfect sun-kissed skin

Embossed with a South American inspired image, this beautiful bronzer is the perfect palette to pop into your beauty bag this summer. A warming blend of softening browns and tanning terracotas mean this compact adds natural looking warmth and beautiful radiance to your complexion.

The customisable combination of shades complements all skin tones whilst the formula is gentle and kind to the skin - not to mention its scented with the glorious fresh and floral scent of summer!

For sun-kissed, matte makeup, sweep the more muted shades over the whole face, whilst a touch of the gold on cheekbones and eyelids will help highlight and give definition to ensure gorgeous glowing skin all summer long.

Clarins Colours of Brazil Summer Bronzing Compact, £30. Buy online at  www.selfridges.com


