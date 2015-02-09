Beauty and the beat: the best of the Grammys 2015 red carpet

As far as Awards season goes, there’s no red carpet more varied and exciting than the Grammys. While the night’s dress trends largely featured the trio of sheer black, white and silver glamour; bronzed skin, slicked back hair, nude lips, high octane lashes and feline flicks reigned supreme when it came to the beauty . So which of the red carpet elite were the stand-out winners of the night? Here's our pick of the ladies who nailed it when it came to hair and makeup at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Best statement hair: Katy Perry

Swapping her trademark raven locks for eye-catching hues of lilac, Katy Perry didn’t disappoint when it came to bringing a touch of individuality to the red carpet. Teamed with the most beautifully etched of feline flicks by makeup artist Jake Bailey, dewy skin and blue CoverGirl mascara (‘to make my eyes looks more awake’ said Perry), she exuded the spirit of the Grammys from top to toe in her Zuhair Murad dress in our opinion. Best updo: Gwen Stefani

Looking as stunning now as she did when she was a Hollaback Girl, rock’s leading lady sported a quiff to her updo that gave an edge of texture and attitude to her Atelier Versace jumpsuit. Structured, tailored and wonderfully sophisticated, it’s provided us with the ideal updo inspiration to suit any occasion. Best understated hair: Beyoncé

Looking understated, elegant and effortless, Queen B let her flawless skin and new longer, brunette locks do the talking to perfectly complement her black sheer embellished dress. Taking her hair colour a shade darker, her locks offered a prime example of a new season colour transition that looked natural, noticeable yet supremely subtle at the same time. Best red carpet flutter: Taylor Swift

Country sweetheart turned pop princess Taylor was the poster-girl for natural beauty with a twist thanks to her feminine flutter and dress combo which made her blue eyes pop. With an elegant nod to a cat eye combined with a nude lip and glowing skin, Taylor made red carpet chic look surprisingly easy. Best feline flick: Ariana Grande

Feline flicks were spotted all over the red carpet, but Ariana Grande’s was our choice for one of the best. Making eyes like a pro, her supremely well sculpted bold and beautiful eye makeup made for the perfect match to her ethereal white and silver Versace gown. With deeply bronzed skin, subtle contouring and a polished ponytail making for a winning combination, the young starlet is fast making her mark as one to watch on many more red carpets to come. Best skin: Rihanna