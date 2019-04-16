Viral makeup brand Beauty Bakerie is finally launching at Cult Beauty - here's why we want everything

There has been something special baking in the oven over the last few months and finally, Brits can have their cake and eat it too. That's right, Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics, known for its foundation line "Cake Mix" is finally launching in the UK this month.
The Californian bakery-themed line of makeup will be launching exclusively on Cult Beauty on April 29, featuring some of the brand's most famous products, including its Wake and Bake Face Oil, Lip Whip Gloss, and Game of Cones - an eyeshadow palette themed around the hit TV show Game of Thrones. Its mega-famous HD Flour Setting Powder is also launching on the site.
Founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2011 - who built the indie brand all while being a single mum and battling breast cancer - the brand has gained a cult following of celebrities and influencers alike. Beyonce was an early supporter of the brand as well as songstress Kehlani, and even Cardi B was pictured wearing the Matte Lip Whips in Tres Jolie, which went on to sell out immediately after. YouTuber Jackie Aina regularly supports the brand on her channel, as do Tati Westbrook and Alissa Ashley - but it's not only key influencers who have ensured Beauty Bakerie became a beauty hit.
When Beauty Bakerie decided to launch its first line of foundations back in 2018 it went viral, not just because of their shade range but thanks to the way they presented it in order to shake up the beauty industry. The company chose to put the darker shades at the beginning of the collection, rather than at the end - with its darkest shade numbered #1 and their lightest #59. The internet erupted with joy as finally black women weren't set aside anymore.
Speaking at the time of the launch, Nicole told Teen Vogue: “For black women, in particular, we are reminded that everywhere we go, on a daily basis multiple times throughout the day, that we are second,” adding that black women often found themselves “scrolling to the bottom of a list.”
The foundation range won't be available at Cult Beauty *sob* but there are plenty of exciting products you can get your hands on when the Cult Beauty offerings go live, including lip gloss, eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, and brushes, with prices ranging from just £9 to £36. Here are our top picks...
HD Flour Setting Powder, £22.50
Fans of baking rejoice, Beauty Bakerie's HD Flour Setting Powder is all you need in your makeup bag. It is a featherweight powder that comes in mattifying, brightening, bronzing and colour-correcting shades so you can cook your face to perfection.
Proof is in the Pudding Eyeshadow Palette, £36
If you have a serious sweet tooth then the Proof is in the Pudding eyeshadow palette has your name on it. It features nine nude shades - four matte colours and five shimmers, and includes names such as Rice Pudding, Butterscotch'd, Spiced Caramel, Bread Pudding, Warm Cocoa and Almond Jelly. Just don't eat it...
Wake and Bake Baking Oil, £26.50
Stay woke with the Wake and Bake Baking Face Oil that promises lightening-fast absorption yet doesn't leave your skin feeling oily or greasy. Its formula of orange peel, jojoba and tea tree oil preps the skin while keeping it hydrated under makeup.
Though makeup mavens might be disappointed that the foundation range isn't going to be available in the UK just yet, the brand has plenty of products that complement all skin tones and complexions, and better yet, it's cruelty-free.
Want to get a head start before the launch? Check out the full product list below.
Lip Whip, £19
Cake Pop Lippies, £13
Metallic Lip Whip, £19
Eyelash icing Mascara, £17
Wake and Bake Baking Oil, £26.50
Game of Cones Eyeshadow Palette, £36
Blending Eggs, £17
Coffee & Cocoa Bronzer Palette, £36
Milk & Honey Highlighting Palette, £36
Cotton Candy Champagne Blush Palette, £36
Proof is in the Pudding Eyeshadow Palette, £36
Brown Flour Setting Powder, £22.50
Lip Whip Remover, £13
Brushes:
Bakeware: Angled Brush, £9.50
Concealer Brush, £9.50
Contour Brush, £11.50
Bakeware: Deluxe Powder Brush, £13.50
Foundation Brush, £11.50
Stippling Brush, £11.50
Milk & Honey Brush, £17.50
All products are available at beautybakerie.com and cultbeauty.co.uk from 29 April 2019.
