Viral makeup brand Beauty Bakerie is finally launching at Cult Beauty - here's why we want everything

There has been something special baking in the oven over the last few months and finally, Brits can have their cake and eat it too. That's right, Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics, known for its foundation line "Cake Mix" is finally launching in the UK this month.

The Californian bakery-themed line of makeup will be launching exclusively on Cult Beauty on April 29, featuring some of the brand's most famous products, including its Wake and Bake Face Oil, Lip Whip Gloss, and Game of Cones - an eyeshadow palette themed around the hit TV show Game of Thrones. Its mega-famous HD Flour Setting Powder is also launching on the site.

Founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2011 - who built the indie brand all while being a single mum and battling breast cancer - the brand has gained a cult following of celebrities and influencers alike. Beyonce was an early supporter of the brand as well as songstress Kehlani, and even Cardi B was pictured wearing the Matte Lip Whips in Tres Jolie, which went on to sell out immediately after. YouTuber Jackie Aina regularly supports the brand on her channel, as do Tati Westbrook and Alissa Ashley - but it's not only key influencers who have ensured Beauty Bakerie became a beauty hit.

When Beauty Bakerie decided to launch its first line of foundations back in 2018 it went viral, not just because of their shade range but thanks to the way they presented it in order to shake up the beauty industry. The company chose to put the darker shades at the beginning of the collection, rather than at the end - with its darkest shade numbered #1 and their lightest #59. The internet erupted with joy as finally black women weren't set aside anymore.