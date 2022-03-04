The gigantic new eyeshadow palettes that offer over 126 possibilities

Leave your dainty compacts at home- Beauty Bay’s latest palette launch is colossal in both size and scope. Like your own personal makeup studio, good luck squashing these in your handbag- I could barely fit all three of the 42-pan eyeshadow palettes on my desk, and opening them all at once essentially created my own personal hall of mirrors in the office. Handy if you crave a bit of privacy, but also mega for doing your makeup. Here’s the lowdown on the larger than life Colour Theory launch.

There are 3 palettes to choose from

Rather dramatically named Evolve , Origin and Identity , all come in at £25 each and allow for a myriad of makeup looks. Origin is the most close to ‘basic’ neutrals, mainlining on creams, bronzes, browns and earthy jewel tones, Evolve steps the shade play up a notch with bolder metallics and rich hued mattes, while Identity brings more flashy chromes to the table, alongside peppy primary colours. Not only do you 42 shadows to dabble in, but each pan is enormous- value for money wise Colour Theory is a cracker.

Blending is seamless

Not only on account of the silky shadow texture, but also because there’s a flexible ‘paint by numbers’ system that guides you as to which shadows to use where, so that killer looks become simple logic. An acrostic style shadow formation guides you as to which shadows to use for base, a transition shade, the crease of the eye, at the lashline, for a pop of colour in the centre of the lid and as a highlight at the corner of the eye, or wherever else you fancy a bit of sparkle. You can disregard it completely of course, but sticking to the shadow ‘map’ means that everything will harmonise nicely, and it should speed up your getting ready time.