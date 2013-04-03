Beauty Crush: AERIN Spring Style Palette, A Garden In Bloom

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 April 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-aerin-lauder-spring-style-compact-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

The sun might not be shining but you can still have a spring fling with the latest palette from AERIN, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

It’s official. With the temperature hitting a blistering 6 degrees outside, the term British Summer Time has become a somewhat laughable notion. While your wardrobe might have to wait to rid itself of its heavily stocked supply of winter thermals and fleece onesies, at least give your make-up bag a much needed influx of pretty florals and sunshine shades with this photogenic, garden party-inspired cheek and eye palette from AERIN , £45.

MORE GLOSS: Update your make-up bag with the latest spring colours

Sure to brighten up any girl’s dressing room table, this covetable collection of colours is as pretty to look at as it is to use. Containing a delicate, petal pink blush and three soft and sultry eyeshadows, use separately or together to create a beautiful spring daytime look.

For a hint of natural rosiness, apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks and experiment with the trio of eyeshadows to create a subtle yet noticeable smokey eye. Finish with balmy lips and a coat of mascara for a look that’s fresh, flawless and super feminine.


