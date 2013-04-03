Beauty Crush: AERIN Spring Style Palette, A Garden In Bloom

It’s official. With the temperature hitting a blistering 6 degrees outside, the term British Summer Time has become a somewhat laughable notion. While your wardrobe might have to wait to rid itself of its heavily stocked supply of winter thermals and fleece onesies, at least give your make-up bag a much needed influx of pretty florals and sunshine shades with this photogenic, garden party-inspired cheek and eye palette from AERIN , £45.

Sure to brighten up any girl’s dressing room table, this covetable collection of colours is as pretty to look at as it is to use. Containing a delicate, petal pink blush and three soft and sultry eyeshadows, use separately or together to create a beautiful spring daytime look.



For a hint of natural rosiness, apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks and experiment with the trio of eyeshadows to create a subtle yet noticeable smokey eye. Finish with balmy lips and a coat of mascara for a look that’s fresh, flawless and super feminine.